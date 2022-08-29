How Did Lopez React to Easterling and Gravy Flirting on Social Media?

In response to Gravy and Easterling’s public flirting, Lopez challenged the performer to a boxing match. “Watch your [mouth] boy!” Rae’s father wrote in a TikTok clip in July 2022. “[You’re] gonna get rocked!”

After Easterling and Gravy made their red carpet debut in August 2022, Lopez took to social media to weigh in. “Unbothered. Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her!” he wrote via Instagram Story. “Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!”