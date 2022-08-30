What Does Gravy Think About the Pair’s Haters?

The rapper came to Easterling’s defense in August 2022 after a tweet slammed their VMAs make out session. “We would not want to be @AddisonRae today as she’s trending alongside her mom @sherinicolee 👀 Sheri is causing quite the internet stir after attending the @vmas as @yunggravy’s date and showing lots of PDA on the red carpet,” the social media post read.

Gravy had his date’s back, responding, “She’s newly single and living her life. Leave her alone lol.”