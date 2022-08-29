When Did Gravy’s Romance With Easterling Start?

Shortly after Easterling changed her Instagram bio to “single mom,” the musician was seen shooting his shot via TikTok. In various videos from July 2022, Gravy stitched himself into Easterling’s TikToks where she discussed her idea of a perfect date.

One month later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. “We met online and we connected right away,” he gushed during a pre-show interview on the black carpet in August 2022. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets.”