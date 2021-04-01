Love Lives Zac Clark Surprises Tayshia Adams With a Visit During ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17 Filming By Meredith Nardino April 1, 2021 Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram 8 7 / 8 Mask Up Clark made sure his face mask was secure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News