August 2022

After months of speculation, Pugh revealed in a Harper’s Bazaar cover interview that she and Braff recently called it quits. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she explained. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”