July 2021

Pugh defended her relationship in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times, noting that social media users have come after her in the past after she’s posted about Braff.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she said. “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

She continued, “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.”