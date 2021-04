March 2021

The two sparked rumors in January 2021 that they had secretly wed after a friend referred to the Midsommar star as “FPB.” However, the pal later deleted the extra letter from his Instagram post and clarified that the “B” referred to a nickname, not Braff. “They are not married,” he claimed.

Speculation ramped up again in March 2021 when Braff was spotted wearing a ring on his left hand.