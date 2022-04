March 2022

“Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see. I’m not overselling it,” Braff gushed during a Collider interview, teasing Pugh’s role in A Good Person, which he directed. “I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable.”