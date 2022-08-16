May 2022

After a trip to Ibiza, Spain with Will Poulter and their mutual friends, Pugh took to social media to deny rumors that she was dating her former costar.

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre [sic] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” Pugh clarified via Instagram after being photographed with the Midsommar actor.

The Don’t Worry Darling star also called out her followers for their negative comments about Braff amid the dating speculation. “Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person .. you’re just bullying,” she added. “There’s literally no need to be horrible online — no need. Think about what you write. Think about who it affects.”