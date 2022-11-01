October 2022

Two months after they called it quits, Pugh spoke positively about her ex, explaining that he helped her deal with the scrutiny that comes with fame. “Going from no one talking about you and then suddenly everyone talking about you [is jarring],” the Oscar nominee said during an appearance on BBC’s “This Cultural Life” podcast. “It would be mad for me to say that stuff doesn’t [affect me]. … Of course it does.”

Pugh continued: “It’s so much easier said than done, but you can’t read that stuff. I remember my ex-partner Zach Braff [saying that during] the first pop of my career. I was reading comments, reading comments — ’cause you just do. As it’s happening, you want to make sure everything’s [positive]. Negative comments would come in — or negative things about our relationship,” she recalled. “He would say: ‘Well, how did you come across this?’ I said: ‘I found it.’ And he goes: ‘But how did you find it?’ … [He’d say], ‘You can’t look for that stuff because you’re going to find something that’s horrible.'”

Pugh continued, “If you’re doing that — if you’re looking for it — then inevitably you’re going to find something that hurts you. So, sadly, it’s the hardest thing to do,** but you can’t engage. You can’t look.”