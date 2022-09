December 2010

“The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Zara Phillips to Mr. Mike Tindall, son of Mr. Phillip and Mrs. Linda Tindall,” a statement from the royal family read at the time, noting both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were “delighted” by the proposal news. (The Duke of Edinburgh later died in April 2021 at age 99, nearly one year before the queen passed away.)