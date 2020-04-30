On Gigi Inspiring Zayn’s Song ‘Let Me’

“I wrote the song earlier this year,” Malik revealed during an April 2018 appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve been working on the album for just over a year. I wrote everything myself — I’m super proud of it. I was in love and I think that’s pretty evident and I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do.”

He added: “Things change and we move forward in life and times change but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it. … That’s the whole point of life. We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about.”