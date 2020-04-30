Love Lives

Revisit Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Relationship

By
Revisit Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Relationship
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
25
19 / 25

On Their Love

“flyin home to my happy place ❤️,” Hadid wrote alongside a selfie of the twosome in October 2018.

Back to top