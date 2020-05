On Making Time for Each Other

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules]. It helps that she’s really organized,” the “Pillowtalk” singer explained to Billboard in November 2017. “Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her. She’s in the studio quite a lot. She likes to cook for me and stuff. When I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”