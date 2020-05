On Their Public Romance

“I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of,” Malik admitted to ES Magazine in June 2017. “I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that shit. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”