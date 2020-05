On Supporting Him

“Z — I’ve seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans,” Hadid tweeted in June 2016, supporting Malik after he canceled a London concert due to anxiety. “Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you’re all about, being real … Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always.”