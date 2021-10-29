A Public Dispute

Malik spoke out in October 2021 after TMZ reported that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against him following an alleged altercation. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote in a statement released via Twitter. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Malik later disputed the claims in TMZ’s article, telling the outlet, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move toward healing these family issues in private.”