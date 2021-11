Her Nearest and Dearest

Gigi opened up in the March 2021 issue of Vogue about giving birth to Khai with Malik, Yolanda and sister Bella Hadid by her side. The profile noted that she moved out of her cottage on her mother’s Pennsylvania property to live nearby with her boyfriend and their daughter. “We’re still close by, but we have our space to be our own little family,” she said. “I always want to be here full-time. I love the city, but this is where I’m happiest.”