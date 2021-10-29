Part of the Family

Yolanda could not say enough kind words about Malik in February 2018. “He’s a beautiful human being from Bradford, England,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “He’s from the same background that I’m from, him and I get along great and he’s like a son to me. It’s all good. He has no family here and he’s so far away, so I understand that life because I lived that life. I think that I’m just a mama to him.”

She continued: “When you raise your children, I hope I instilled the best in them to make the right choices and turn to me and say, ‘I love this man,’ then I’m going to love them too. This is their journey and I’m just here to support both of them as long as they make each other happy, working through things, then I’m happy.”