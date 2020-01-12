2015

Malik exited One Direction in March 2015, just one month into their On the Road Again tour. The rest of the band continued the tour and released their fifth album, Made in the A.M., later that year.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band,” Malik said in a statement on Facebook at the time. “I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.”