2020

Malik welcomed his first child with Hadid in September 2020. To announce the exciting news, the singer shared a sweet pic of their daughter grabbing onto his finger. “To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he captioned the post. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”