2021

Malik allegedly got into an altercation with a family member of his longtime girlfriend. Shortly after the news made headlines in October, he issued a statement via Twitter.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik wrote at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. … I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

He later denied “striking” Yolanda Hadid while speaking with TMZ, telling the outlet, “For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”