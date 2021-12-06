December 2021

While discussing their joint Spider-Man: No Way Home film, the Disney Channel alum revealed what it was like filming the project’s action stunts together despite their height differences.

“There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there [before] we eventually jump off of, so he’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away,” Zendaya explained during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show. “Because of our height difference, I would land before him [and] my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Holland, for his part, chimed in before the pair demonstrated their stuntwork: “So Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.”