December 2021

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland was asked if he’d be interested in hosting the Oscars one day. While he said he’s extremely busy at the moment, “it would be a lot of fun” if he had that opportunity. “By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better. I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience,” he noted, before addressing whether Zendaya would join. “I could run it by her. But as for her answer, I’m not too sure.”