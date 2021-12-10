December 2021

During an interview with the Associated Press, Holland referred to Zendaya as “beautiful” while he reflected on the way her “companionship” helped him on his fame journey.

“Like two friends coming together, like, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on,” he shared while promoting their joint Marvel project. “It has been a huge thing for the pair of us and with Jacob [Batalon] as well. We really are a family. And you know, becoming famous at the age of 19, but this is a different kind of famous. There’s not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn’t touched so it’s a lot to take in so it’s really nice for me to have a family to share that with.”