December 2021

Holland and Zendaya’s Christmas plans don’t include cooking a meal together. Both told Heart radio that they believe they would make the better holiday meal than the other. Zendaya admitted that they are a “bit controlling” in the kitchen, which is why they can never work together on a dish.

“I like to do it my way,” the Smallfoot actress said. “He likes to do it his way so it’s better if just one of us does it.”

Holland noted that his lady love has a rather dangerous streak when it comes to chopping onions. “Every time she cooks, [she] comes millimeters from not chopping her fingers off, [but] her hand off,” he joked.