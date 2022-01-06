December 2021

An insider exclusively told Us that the pair “are in the best place they could be right now” after going public with their relationship — a move that “made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

The source added, “They are still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling and press together. He adores her and she thinks he is so smart and funny. They seem to be in it for the long haul together, all their friends love them together.”