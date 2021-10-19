February 2021

Holland accidentally gave Zendaya’s Instagram handle a cheeky placement in a social media upload, which sparked romance rumors again.

“You mean, because I tagged Zendaya over my groin in an Instagram post?” Holland quipped to British GQ when asked about relationship speculation.

“That was so funny; it was obviously a mistake,” he explained. “But in all seriousness, it is also incredibly frustrating. It’s very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world. And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.”