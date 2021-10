September 2021

Holland was in England while Zendaya celebrated her 25th birthday in California, but he shared a sweet tribute for her to wake up to. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” he captioned a mirror selfie they took on the set of a Spider-Man film.

Five hours after Holland’s initial post, his girlfriend commented, “Calling now♥️.”