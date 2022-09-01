2021

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress starred in the first feature to be fully written, produced and filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, Malcolm & Marie. She defended her involvement in the project after backlash over her 12-year age difference with costar John David Washington, who portrayed her love interest.

“I’ve played a 16-year-old since I was 16,” she told E!’s Daily Pop in January 2021. “You have to remember, also, people grew up with me as a child. It’s like watching, I guess, your younger sibling now, you know, they’re grown. … So, it’s hard for people to wrap around the idea that I am grown in real life. You know, even though I do play a teenager on television still.”