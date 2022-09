2020

Zendaya made history in September 2020 when she became the youngest person to ever win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for Euphoria. “This is pretty crazy,” she said in her acceptance speech. “To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do. … I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people.”