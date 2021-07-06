Tom Holland

The actors met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and sparked relationship speculation the following year after spending so much time together for work. “We are friends,” Zendaya told Variety in 2017, clapping back at romance rumors. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how[ever] many months, we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Two years later, the British actor squashed rumors of a rekindled romance with Zendaya, telling Elle that he was not romantically involved with anyone at the time. He did, however, say that he is a “relationship person.”

The Spider-Man costars reignited relationship speculation in July 2021 when they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Holland’s car in Los Angeles. Neither star commented on the make out session at the time.