Trevor Jackson

Zendaya addressed romance rumors about her and Jackson after she portrayed his love interest in the 2013 music video for “Like We Grown.” When attending the musician’s birthday party in 2014, she told HipHollywood, “There’s going to be those [rumors] but he’s my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death. That’s all it is.”

The Grown-ish actor also commented on the dating speculation, saying, “We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no she’s just my friend.” However, three years later, Zendaya told Vogue about a secret relationship she had from 2012 to 2016, calling the man her “first love.” She didn’t give names, leading some fans to think she was talking about Jackson.