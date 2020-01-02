Love Lives Zoe Kravitz Gives an Inside Look of Her Wedding to Husband Karl Glusman: See the Pics! By Dory Jackson January 2, 2020 Courtesy of Zoë Kravitz/Instagram 11 6 / 11 Warm Embrace Zoë smiled as she hugged one of her wedding guests. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News