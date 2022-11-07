Who Are Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: All About Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

How Did Zoë Kravitz’s Career Begin?

When she was 19 years old, Zoë’s career started to roll out before her. She started with lowkey acting gigs while attending SUNY Purchase in Brooklyn. Now on her own, she tried to scrape together a career of her own away from the pressures and limelight of her parents. Later, she moved to Williamsburg in New York.

Even though she wanted to separate her achievements from theirs, her parents are certainly the ones who got her into acting and music. In her early twenties, she landed her first big role as Angel in X-Men: First Class. This was her first taste of that world.

Zoë went on to star in projects such as Divergent, Mad Max: Fury Road, Gemini, After Earth (with Will Smith), Fantastic Beasts, No Reservations, Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, and The Batman. Her role as Selina Kyle (Catwoman) in The Batman movie truly capped all of this off.

In addition to acting, the star dabbled in the music industry with songs like “Don’t” from her Big Little Lies series, in addition to a feature on Janelle Monáe’s “Screwed.”

The Dope actress will make her directorial debut in Pussy Island, slated for release in 2023, which features her current beau Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker).