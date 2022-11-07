Who Are Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: All About Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

How Is Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s Relationship?

The struggling musician, Leonard Albert Kravitz met the TV star Lisa Michelle Bonet backstage at a New Edition concert in 1985, and they quickly became good friends.

In his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule, the “Fly Away” singer wrote, “We vibed immediately. Time stood still. Without a lot being said, there was magnetism. I’d never had an encounter like it before. We were from the same tribe.”

A couple of years in, the friendship turned romantic, and the pair moved in together in New York City. As is the cliché of Hollywood couples, they married in Las Vegas in November 1987.

One year later, they welcomed daughter Zoë into the world. According to The List, the pair separated in 1991 and divorced in 1993. Although the marriage lasted six years, their bond prevails to this day.

“Zoë’s mom and I now are best friends. It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started,” he once said. “It makes you feel really good when you can do that. When we’re all together now.”