Who Are Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: All About Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

What Was Zoë Kravitz’s Childhood Like?

After her parents’ separation in 1991, Zoë stayed with her mother as they moved to a secluded five-acre ranch in Topanga Canyon. In a 2020 New York Times feature, the High Fidelity star described what it was like being raised by two celebrity parents. Bonet “wanted to give her daughter a connection with nature and nurture her imagination. She was a limited-screen-time parent before ‘screen time’ became a topic of widespread parental concern.”

At 11, Zoë moved across the country to live with her dad in Miami, Florida. Some of the benefits Zoë discovered in her new life were trips to Europe and the Met Gala, attending acting school in New York, and waking up to Ashton Kutcher cooking omelets in her kitchen.

Not everything was fun and games, though. Sadly, in a 2015 Complex cover story, she revealed she developed an eating disorder disease as a teenager. “I had a really hard time when I was 16, 17, 18. I started with the eating disorder in high school….” she shared. “Just [a hard time] loving myself.” Once her parents discovered her struggles, they stepped in to get her help.

In New York, she found her people: creatives who loved to hang out in Central Park and avoid pop culture. To this day, she still enjoys these friendships even amidst her immense stardom.