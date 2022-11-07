Who Are Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: All About Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Who is Leonard “Lenny” Albert Kravitz?

The musician Lenny Kravitz was born on May 26, 1964, to the famous late actress Roxie Roker who starred in The Jeffersons on CBS. Her son, famously known as Romeo Blue in his early years, gave the world a unique blend of sounds from the Black culture in the rock music industry at the time. The star musician now has over 40 million records sold internationally.

The “American Woman” singer truly lives up to the title “rockstar.” He took rock and used his creative powers to blend it with blues, funk, soul, folk, reggae and R&B.

One of his major claims to fame is that he set two records at the Grammys. The first is that the committee granted him the Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for four years straight (1999 to 2002). The second record broken is from the same accomplishment because it gave him the most wins in one category at the Grammys by a male artist.

The creative genius has also earned nominations and awards from the MTV Video Music Awards, Radio Music Awards and American Music Awards as well.

In addition, the rock icon has also dabbled in acting on the big screen. The “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” singer acted as a child until music became his priority. “I always figured it would come back into my life,” Lenny told Rolling Stone in 2012. “I was an actor when I was a kid. When I realized music was my thing, I just gave it up. I put blinders on, just focused on music. It’s come back now and I really am enjoying it.”

If you are a fan of the Hunger Games franchise, then you will recognize him as the star who portrayed Cinna.