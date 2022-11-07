Who Are Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: All About Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Who is Lisa Bonet?

The actress Lisa Bonet, born on November 16, 1967, came into the world after the golden age of Hollywood, but she reached adulthood just in time for the height of the funky era. Her time came in the ‘80s for the small screen and in the ‘90s for the big screen.

Like her ex-husband, she earned several awards over the years. Her accolades include Saturn Awards, Young Artist Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. From 1984 to 1992, she famously portrayed Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and she also played Denise in a spinoff A Different World from 1987 to 1993.

Some of the films the actress starred in include Angel Heart, Enemy of the State and Biker Boyz. Her role in High Fidelity continued her fame through the early 2000s.

For years, the 1980s sitcom star dated actor Jason Momoa, who famously starred in projects including Baywatch: Hawaii, Stargate Atlantis, Frontier, See, Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and Dune. The pair got married in 2017 and have two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. They announced their separation in early 2022.