Birthdays Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With Her Boyfriend Jonathan Scott at ’80s-Themed Party By Mariel Turner January 19, 2020 Courtesy of Jonathan Silver Scott/Instagram 5 5 / 5 Chillaxing Drew and Phan enjoyed the night together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News