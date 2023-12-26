Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker found a way to make their first Christmas as husband and wife a unique day to them.

“Merry Christmas from us golf obsessed newlyweds to you and yours🎄,” Hudgens, 35, captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, December 25, of her and Tucker, 27, smiling for the camera. The actress later uploaded pics of her cuddling her dog, Darla, who was dressed up in festive Christmas attire.

Hudgens and Tucker’s sporty holiday comes less than a month after they tied the knot. Earlier this month, the couple jetted off to Mexico alongside their loved ones to exchange vows at the Azulik City of Arts.

“I knew that it was our place,” Hudgens told Vogue about their destination wedding. “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

Related: Inside Stars' Christmas 2023 Festivities The stars are feeling festive throughout the Christmas holiday. “Santa came early in Miami!!! 🎄x I love u all so much,” Victoria Beckham captioned a Saturday, December 23, Instagram pic with her family. One day before Christmas Eve, Victoria and husband David Beckham matched all four of their kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper […]

While reflecting on wedding planning, Hudgens admitted she felt stressed about bringing the special day to life.

“The planning process was definitely overwhelming,” she explained. “I knew I’d never been to a wedding that I’ve wanted my own wedding to be like, so I had to think out of the box. Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn — these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.”

Hudgens continued: “I also knew I wanted to get married somewhere warm, and our window for getting married was so small because Cole’s [baseball] season is very long. I felt like ‘Mexico it is!’ I also wanted somewhere very spiritual.”

The pair’s nuptials ultimately went off without a hitch.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Got Married This Year Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023. Watts confirmed that she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup posing outside of a New York City courthouse. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and […]

“[My advice to others is] don’t do first looks, because seeing each other at the altar for the first time is the most emotional moment of my life,” she concluded. “I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor.”

Hudgens and Tucker, who started dating after her high-profile split from Austin Butler, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. After more than two years together, the duo got engaged in late December 2022.

“It feels amazing. It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it,” Hudgens told Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in April about the milestone moment. “And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Related: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship Timeline Vanessa Hudgens found The One in Cole Tucker. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November 2020, less than one year after Hudgens split from longtime love Austin Butler. Hudgens and Tucker went Instagram official in honor of Valentine’s Day the following year. “Me and Cole met on a […]

Hudgens noted that she knew Tucker was The One very quickly into their relationship, saying, “I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.'”

Before their wedding ceremony, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hudgens and Tucker want to expand their family in the future. “They both want a family now and that’s what’s driving them toward getting married [soon],” the insider shared in June, adding that Hudgens has “no doubt” that the baseball player will be a great father.