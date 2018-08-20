A beautiful celebration of life. The 2018 Video Music Awards honored Aretha Franklin during the Monday, August 20, show live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Following a video of Franklin’s “I Say a Little Prayer” on a big screen, members of the audience — including Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello — were led to tears as they remembered the iconic singer. Madonna later paid tribute to the legendary “Respect” songstress by revealing how Franklin impacted her personal career.

The heartfelt moment comes less than one week after Us Weekly confirmed that the 18-time Grammy winner had died at the age of 76 on Thursday, August 16, in her Detroit home, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Franklin’s family spoke out in a statement following her death, noting that she was “surrounded by family and loved ones” when she passed.

The statement continued: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world,” the family concluded. “Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

The Queen of Soul will be laid to rest in a private service on Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 28, and Wednesday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

