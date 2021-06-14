COVID is finally starting to wind down, leaving many of us desperate for a hookup (or several) to release 12+ months’ worth of sexual frustration.

Phew!

But where can you find a safe adult search site for your post-COVID sexcapades?

Here we have the 10 best hookup sites (including 20 runner-ups) to get you that one-night stand you crave.

Let’s get those hookups rolling in!

Preview of the top 10 hookup sites:

10 Best Hookup Sites & Adult Search Platforms Reviewed

1. AdultFriendFinder – Biggest Adult Hookup Site Right Now

Membership plans: $26.95 for 1-month or $80.85 for 3 months

Pros

Great for kinky users

Over 80 million members

Mobile-app friendly

Cons

Pricey

Not the best matching system

AdultFriendFinder is a trendy hookup site with a lot to offer. With over 80 million members and counting you’re bound to find a suitable match for a one-night stand or casual dating.

Upon joining, you’ll notice how racy this site actually is! You can watch live video cams, browse through explicit photos or join in on a live stream. If you want to share your own desires or sexual fantasies, you’re free to join one of the many public chat rooms as well.

Now that’s exciting!

This hookup site isn’t the cheapest one around, but it’s highly effective for finding the next fling. Plus, there are additional special features to look out for, like “Sex Academy”. This is a sort of “learning” place within the platform which offers sex tips and more!

Get laid AND learn something – brilliant.

2. Ashley Madison – Best For Easy Hookups



Credits: $59.00 for 100 credits, $160.00 for 500 credit, or $289.00 for 1000 credits

Pros

Great for married individuals

Free for female users

“Traveling Man” feature when out of town

Cons

Scammers on the platform

The credit payment system isn’t the best

Ashley Madison is a highly popular hookup site for affairs and similar types of relationships. However, people who are in committed relationships or seeking another person to have a threesome with are also on the site.

Home to a diverse pool of open-minded individuals, Ashley Madison is an excellent place for hookups. Plus, the sign-up process is straightforward enough and you’ll have your profile up and running in no time.

No need to wait around!

The only downside is that there are many fake profiles present on the site. Therefore, if a user seems suspicious, it’s best to avoid them.

Still, there are many things to love about this platform, including the “Traveling Man” function, which allows you to hook up even while on the road!

3. Seeking – Best Hookup App for Sugar Babies

Premium subscription: $89.95 per 1 month or $239.85 for 3 months

Pros

Strict profile verification system

Creates a safe environment

4 times more women than men

Cons

Expensive

Most features are only for paying users

Seeking is primarily a Sugar Daddy/ Momma or Sugar Baby dating site that lets you find the type of arrangement you want. So whether you’d like to have multiple sugar Daddies (you can have 4 on the site) or if you’re looking for a Sugar Baby – this site is for you!

By upgrading, you can enjoy video conversations with your match to really get to know each other before meeting. Plus, Seeking features an informative blog that discusses topics relating to sugar dating – all your sugar dating FAQs will be answered.

Oh, and you can even video chat with potential partners beforehand so you know they’re real.

No catfish here!

The site is a little pricey, though women can join for free. However, men would be happy to know that Seeking boasts a 4 times higher female to male ratio– making it easier to find a lady to match with!

4. Feeld – Best Casual Dating App for the LGBTQ Community

Majestic membership: $15.99 for 1 month, or $31.99 for 3 months

Pros

Wide variety of gender options

Couples can register

Very open-minded

LGBTQ+ friendly

Cons

Limited free version

Many profiled don’t use real photos

Feeld is a fantastic dating app that spans all genders and sexual orientations and preferences. It’s also a good platform for either casual sex, finding friends with benefits, or even serious relationships – if you decide to switch it up.

Its best features include “hide from friends”, which lets you hide from any Facebook friends who are also on the app.

Now that’s clever.

The “last seen” feature is also available for paying users, as well as the “future connection”, which informs you when someone wants to connect with you.

On the downside, Feeld requires an active Facebook account to join, which isn’t good news for those of you who don’t have it. However, the reason for that is based on its strict privacy policy – which is handy for preventing scammers and bots.

5. Tinder – Best Free Hookup App For Students

Tinder Gold: $14.99 for 1 month, $8.83 for 6 months, and $6.92 for 12 months

Pros

Easy swipe function

LGBTQ friendly

7 million+ monthly active users

Cons

Not much profile info available

Mostly for younger members

Come on, you must’ve heard of Tinder by now.

Tinder’s most significant selling point is the fact that it’s easy and completely 100% free to use! And while there is a membership option available for extra perks like unlimited swipes, you can get one-night stands with just the free version, too.

Or at least, you can try…

The app is great for finding casual sex, trying your hand at online dating, and much more. Plus, Tinder boasts millions of active users to connect with, so the options are endless.

Tinder encourages everyone to join; however, most of its user base is composed of younger users.



If you’re looking for more mature hookups, AdultFriendFinder might be your best bet.

6. Alt.com – One of the Best Kinky Sex Sites

Gold membership: $29.95 for 1 month, $59.97 for 3 months, and $149.97 for 12 months

Pros

Features adult movies and live streaming

Advanced search function

Plenty of open-minded members

Cons

Many fake profiles

Limited free version

Alt.com is the ideal place to live out your sexual fantasies, whether it’s bondage, BDSM, role-playing, you name it – it’s got it all!

Explore your dark side.

The platform doesn’t mind if you join by yourself, or with your partner; everyone is welcome. However, if you aren’t into anything like that, plenty of users simply join for some casual, no strings attached sex and nothing more.

Within the app, you can video chat with other members, join live chat rooms and send flowers to a particular user who caught your eye.

If you upgrade, you can send private messages and use other perks, like the “hot or not” game which is similar to Tinder’s swiping function.

7. Hinge – Best App To Get Laid

Preferred member plan: $9.99 for 1 month, $20.97 for 3 months, and $29.94 for 6 months

Pros

Free messaging features

Profiles are filled out

Easy to delete

Cons

Only available as an app

Members need to upload 6 photos

The Hinge app might be primarily designed for those seeking a serious relationship, but it’s also pretty great for hookups too. All you need to do is state what you’re looking for in the profile and let the app work its magic.

Be honest!

You can send messages for free within the app, view the member’s profiles, and see who sent you a like. The premium version comes with additional perks, such as the ability to send unlimited likes and advanced preference settings – which is great for hookups!

Unfortunately, Hinge is only available in app form, with no desktop version in sight. Still, the app makes up for it with its aesthetic and user-friendly interface.

Hinge brands itself as a dating app that’s “designed to be deleted”. But if you’re looking for hook ups rather than love… you might want to ignore that.

8. Bumble – Best Hookup App Geared Towards Women

Lifetime subscription: $149.99

Pros

App puts women in charge

Aesthetic interface

Easy sign-up process

Cons

Not many filtering options

Members prefer serious relationships

Bumble is a great dating app for women, as it puts them in charge. This means that only a woman can send the first message to a potential match to show her interest.

So ladies, you won’t be flooded with desperate guys sending you pictures of their forgettable meat and two veg…

Finally!

The app itself is very aesthetic, featuring a whimsical “bee” theme, making the platform appear more welcoming. There are some unique features such as “SuperSwipe” to show someone you like them, and “Backtrack” which lets you correct an accidental swipe.

While the app focuses more on serious dating, by outlining your preferences – it can be a pretty great app for casual dating, too!

9. Zoosk – Best Free Dating Site No Signup

Monthly membership: $29.99 for 1 month, $59.99 for 2 months, and $74.99 for 6 months

Pros

Huge global member base

Mobile-friendly

SmartPick algorithm

Cons

Limited free version

Fake profiles

If you wish to expand your dating horizons, then Zoosk is the site for you. The app boasts a vast and active global member base, so no matter where you go, you’re able to find a match.

The site also has a really cute UI that’s fun to use.

Zoosk’s best feature is the “SmartPick Behavioural Matchmaking”, which basically learns your behavior while on the app, and in the future, uses that information to recommend better-suited matches. This is great if the only thing you’re looking for is casual sex.

The free version is a little limited, so you’ll need to upgrade to send messages. However, the app’s “SmartPick” and “Dating Insights” functions make it worthwhile.

If you’re looking for free dating sites with no signup, you can also use your Facebook profile to create an account, speeding up the process significantly!

10. SilverSingles – Best Hookup Site For 50+ Singles

Premium Light: $37.95 per month

Pros

Detailed personality test

Organized well

Large & active member base

Cons

Only paying members can send messages

Mobile app is only available for premium users

Casual encounters aren’t just limited to millennials and zoomers!

SilverSingles is a very convenient app and site which allows you to either find a long-term relationship or a couple of flings if you’re 50+ years of age.

Gen X, Boomers, this is for you.

The site’s personality test is beneficial in terms of finding the right match for you – users who are looking for the same thing.

While the platform doesn’t come with many features, its simplistic design makes it so efficient. All you need to do is register, take a personality test, and find your perfect match!

If you’re not amazing with computers and techy stuff, don’t worry! This casual dating site for mature singles is purposefully simple and easy to use for people with less internet experience.

30 Best Hookup Sites and Apps – The 20 Runner Ups

Though these hookup sites and apps didn’t make it to our main list of sexy dating sites, you can still use them to put out personal ads or find a friend with benefits to suit your personal tastes!

No matter your sexual orientation or taste, these paid-for and free hookup sites should help you find a casual hookup or just view your potential matches for the fun of it.

Give it a try!

How Can I Be Successful On Adult Sex Sites?

Casual relationships can be fun, but sometimes it’s daunting to find a hookup using an app, especially if it’s your first time.

There are a few tips you can follow to ensure greater success, such as:

1. Choose the site that’s right for you

If you’re into certain kinks, for example, join a kinky hookup site that’s geared towards that. The same goes for any other preferences or even age groups. Don’t go exploring Tinder if you’re a Gen X’er who’s looking for love – you’re on an app full of horny youngsters!

2. Be yourself

Even on casual dating sites, it’s important to remain as authentic as you can. People are more drawn to people who are truly themselves, and you never know, you might even make some new friends with benefits!

3. Be clear about your intentions

Some hookup sites and apps like Tinder don’t have clear boundaries on what they can or cannot be used for – if you’re looking exclusively for hookups on a more generic dating site, be sure to state that in your profile or tell people in conversations straight away!

4. Don’t be weird (in a bad way)

No matter what type of site you join, it’s crucial to always remain respectful towards other members. If you’re going to come off as too strong or offensive, you could get blocked from the platform. Even on fetish/kink sites, respect people’s boundaries and consent.

5. Stay safe

When you’re planning on meeting someone from an app or site, you must let someone know of your whereabouts. Additionally, if you’re feeling uncomfortable during a date, it’s important that you leave right away safely.

6. Bring protection

Not everyone brings condoms, lube, and other forms of sexual protection on a date or hookup. If you need to ensure safe sex (which you probably should) then bring all the necessary protections with you so you’re not tempted to throw caution to the wind.

Top Hookup Sites FAQs

How Do I Choose The Best Adult Dating Site?

Choosing the best adult site really boils down to your preferences.

If you have specific sexual preferences, then a platform like AdultFriendFinder or Alt.com is likely to suit you. Similarly, apps like Tinder and Zoosk have a little of everything, with a huge member base.

The most important thing is to try out a few sites and apps to find what suits you best since there are so many to choose from.

Do I Need to Get a Premium Membership to Join a Hookup Site?

While a premium membership does help, it’s not 100% necessary.

You can still out some features using a free version of the app or site, like Tinder or OkCupid – and still find some local hookups.

However, some platforms such as Seeking and Feeld require members to have a premium subscription before messaging other users.

If you’re still on the fence about it, you can always opt for a monthly membership and see how it goes.

What Are The Best Hookup Sites For The LGBTQ Community?

There are plenty of hookup apps that include the LGBTQ+ community or cater to them exclusively as a safe space to let your hair down and be queer openly.

Some of the best ones include Feeld, Grindr, and HER – all of which are inclusive of all genders and sexual preferences.

Give them a try!

What Are The Best Hookup Sites For Women?

There are plenty of great apps for women who are seeking hookups.

For example, Bumble allows women to make the first move when messaging a guy.

Other sites like Seeking are free for women to use, which explains why the female to male ratio is so high! Though it should be stated that Seeking is a Sugar Dating site – so it’s not quite your traditional “hookup” per se.

Which Is The Best Dating Site For Affairs?

If you’re looking for someone to have a steamy and discreet affair with, then you should check out Ashley Madison.

It’s a massive platform with over 60,000,000 members looking for a potential one-night stand, and most of them are either married or in a committed relationship.

The platform also features plenty of discreet features to ensure complete anonymity should you wish.

We’re not condoning cheating, of course, but the platform exists for that reason between two consenting adults.

Are There Any 100 Percent Free Hookup Sites?

If you’re looking for 100 percent free dating sites, you should check out RedditR4R. This is a subreddit (i.e. Reddit forum) that stands for “Redditor For Redditor”, meaning that the forum is designed for users to post personals ads and hook up through the platform.



Reddit R4R has no money-making motives, so it can be described as a 100 percent free dating site.

Are There Any Free Hookup Sites With No Signup?

Looking for free dating sites with no signup? Then we’d recommend Zoosk. Zoosk allows you to sign up with your Facebook account, meaning there’s very little profile-inputting that you need to do!

If you’re looking to get laid without writing War And Peace beforehand, give Zoosk a try.

Conclusion – Which is the Best Sex Site?

Hookup sites and apps are a great way to connect with like-minded individuals for casual sex and a no-strings-attached night of fun!

And with so many options out there, it’s a little daunting to find which one is the best for you. Hopefully, our guide helped you find the best dating website to connect with other singles.

If you’re looking for a hookup and nothing more, then a site like AdultFriendFinder might be the best option, since it’s literally designed to find you adult friends for sex!

However, if in the future you’d like to meet “the one”, give Zoosk a try – it has everything and it’s great for finding love!

Let us know what you think in the comments below and thanks for reading!