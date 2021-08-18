Hey, I agree, nailing down all school assignments can get quite overwhelming, can’t it?

That’s why we all need a great essay writing service to fall back on.

Whether you’re looking for the best essay writers to write that high-quality academic paper or looking to grab a model essay to guide you, look no further.

This article reviews the best essay writing services to give you plenty of options to help you crush all your assignments.

Let’s go!

Best Essay Writing Services: First Look

1. Grade Miners – All-Round Best Essay Writing Service

Features

100% confidentiality

Fast turnaround

Timely delivery

Money-back guarantee

14-30 day free unlimited revisions

Prices from just $13.28

Payment methods: Visa/MasterCard/American Express/Discover

Grade Miners is one of the old-timers in essay writing services, with over 10 years of experience in helping students write their academic papers.

At your service are over 3500+ trained, certified, and experienced experts to give you an original, mistake, and plagiarism-free academic copy.

Getting started is pretty straightforward. Just choose the type of paper you want written, academic level, deadline, and your preferred word count. Then you’ll get the total cost and can proceed to order!

Grade Miners essay writing service wishes to solve your academic urgencies fast. So there’s 24/7 client support on standby, just in case you have any queries.

First time order? Even better. You’ll get a 15% discount!

And just in case you need some assurance, here’s one. Customers are pretty happy with Grade Miners that it has a 4.8 score on Trustpilot!

2. 99 Papers – Most Affordable Essay Writing Service

Features

Plagiarism-free papers

Custom order forms

Anonymous communication

100% money-back guarantee

Free unlimited revisions

Prices from just $9.95

Payment methods: PayPal/VISA/MasterCard/Discover/American Express

99 Papers seeks to take that academic weight off your shoulders at the best, affordable prices. With almost 700,000 orders completed and probably the most popular writing services.

Placing an order is easy, like a Sunday morning? All you have to do to get a price estimate is put in your type of paper, academic level, deadline, and the number of pages/words.

Better yet, you have the liberty to choose your professional writer. Especially if you have preferences, like let’s say an English Native Writer perhaps?

Also, you can directly discuss with your writer how you want your academic assignments to be presented. With unlimited free revisions if you need to season it more.

Your problems can be solved anytime with 24/7 support, especially with online chat, which we found quite reliable in regard to response speed.

3. Essay Box – Best Custom Essay Writing Website

Features

100% original content

100% satisfaction guarantee

Toll-free 24/7 customer support

Expert writers and editors

Fast turnaround time when you need it

Prices from $12.00

Payment methods: PayPal/VISA/MasterCard/Discover/American Express

Essay Box prides itself in giving you back quality academic papers written and edited by professionals with proven academic backgrounds. Which their 4.5 Trustpilot score agrees with.

Like the other top essay writing services, to get a price estimate just put in your paper type, education level, deadline, and the number of pages/words.

Not only do you get your high-grade paper back, but you also get it with free add-ons like a title page, bibliography page, a plagiarism check, and more.

What we really love about Essay Box is that you can choose to join their reward club and get up to 15% discount on your next orders!

The icing on the cake is that there’s toll-free 24/7 customer support if you need an urgent response to your queries.

4. Essay Factory – Top-Notch Professional Essay Writers for UK Students

Features

Native-English writers

Perfect paper formatting

100% original essays

100% money-back guarantee

98.5% on-time delivery

Prices from 11.50 pounds per page

Payment methods: PayPal/VISA/MasterCard/Discover/American Express

If you’re in the UK, you definitely need Native-English writers for your academic papers to get that natural voice. And that’s where the Essay Factory comes in. With 1729 active native English writers and over 23,000 orders completed.

With this essay service, you’ll have a customized calculator to get your price estimate depending on the type of paper, educational level, deadline, and the number of pages.

Worried about privacy? Essay Factory gives you a safety/privacy guarantee. So be sure your personal information remains safe and anonymous.

Better yet, you get reliable 24/7 support. With free inquiries, unlimited revisions, plagiarism checks, and more on your scholarly papers.

Oh, have I mentioned that you can buy term papers? Yes. And you can choose to use them as is or use them as guides in writing your own essays?

5. Paper Help – Fast Essay Writing Service

Features

Tailored writing approach

Degreed writers

100% anonymity

Satisfaction guarantee

Plagiarism free papers

Prices from just $12.00

Payment methods: VISA/MasterCard/Discover/Apple Pay/Splitit/JCB

Paper Help aims at saving you time on your paper writing. And not just by giving you high-quality research papers. You can also purchase guides and samples to kind of give you an idea to improve your academic writing skills.

You place an order by putting in your paper details in a custom calculator. And have the option of choosing your own writer. Cool, aye?

Here’s where it really gets interesting. You can track and manage your orders to see if everything is going according to plan.

The cherry on top; you get 15% off your first Paper Help order and 24/7 support for a smooth experience.

The best part about this essay writing service is that the more you order, the better prices you get on your next visit. And you can order with confidence since Paper Help has a 4.6 Trustpilot score!

6. Edusson – Best Paper Writing Service for College Papers

Features

Degreed writers

Personalized essays

Satisfaction guarantee

Double-checked results

100% private

Prices from $22.25

Payment method: VISA/MasterCard/Apple Pay

Edusson seeks to relieve you off the pressure of school life by not only giving you quality personalized essays/thesis/speech/research papers and more. But also great writing guides to hone your writing skills.

To place your order, you type in your email and select the details of your paper like type, deadline, pages, and education level.

You can opt to select your preferred writer. And you can keep track with them to monitor the progress of your order. However, Edusson can also select the best writer for you at an additional cost.

Before your college paper is delivered, it’s double-checked to determine the quality and to make sure it is plagiarism-free.

The real beauty of this service is that you can choose the type of voice you want your paper to achieve, e.g. expository, narrative, persuasive, or descriptive.

7. Expert Writing – Best Essay Service with Experienced Writing Experts

Features

Plagiarism free guarantee

Satisfaction guarantee

Free revisions

Original writing

Confidentiality

Prices from $10.00

Payment methods: VISA/MasterCard/Skrill

As its name implies, Expert Writing strives to solve your academic writing dilemmas with the help of 500+ expert writers with 20,000+ orders completed.

Getting going is easy-peasy. All you have to do to place an order is put in the details of your paper. You are advised to give as much instruction as possible to get the best version of your paper back.

Expert Writing then evaluates your order and assigns the best-placed writer for your paper. And you can let them work their magic with some confidence since you are guaranteed on-time delivery.

Lucky you first-timer, you’ll get a 5% welcome discount on your first order.

And don’t worry about the safety of your personal and financial information. There’s a confidentiality guarantee to protect you from any information theft.

8. Essay Pro – Affordable Essay Writing Service (Best Value!)

Features

Negotiable price

Custom essay writing

Unlimited revisions

No hidden fees

Free plagiarism report

Prices from $11.40

Payment methods: American Express/Mastercard/VISA/Discover

Looking to write that paper in less than 6 hours?

Then Essay Pro works by connecting talented specialists with college students that need academic writing help fast. And they’re so good that they claim to have completed 900,000 papers in 2020 alone!

To get going here, just select; the type of service you want, type of paper, educational level, deadline, number of words, and preferred spacing. And you’ll get a price estimate.

Also, some bonuses come with your essay/term/research papers; additional free plagiarism reports, formatting, and more.

Well, with the real customer essay reviews on their website and their active social media presence. You can hire Essay Pro writing services with some assurance.

All this is capped by reliable 24/7 support.

How We Ranked the Best Essay Writing Services

Native English Writers or ESL Writers?

Writers are probably the most important in essay writing, since they determine the delivery of your academic copy. Essays need to have the right delivery voice depending on your country and school so as not to be flagged.

Hence, why we chose essay writing companies with both Native English Writers for Native English Speakers like students in the UK and English as a Second Language writers for other students to nail the right writing style.

Is There Plagiarism?

Leading essay writing services should work to give you the best value by keeping your academic copy plagiarism-free to avoid any trouble in school.

All these websites consider that and do plagiarism checks, where anything above 10-15% plagiarism will be flagged and revised or redone to give you a plagiarism-free academic copy.

What’s the Pricing Structure?

Of course, the pricing structure is one of the main reasons why students choose an essay writing company. Since students have different requirements for their papers.

It doesn’t make any sense to settle on essay writers with a one-for-all pricing model. We chose the top essay writing services that give the best value for money with flexible custom pricing models.

Do the Writers Provide References?

References generally show the commitment of a student to the sources of the information in their papers. All the top sites picked not only help write your scholarly papers but clearly cite the references from which your work was built on.

What’s the Turnaround Time?

We understand that most students usually work with tight deadlines.

Thus, why we chose essay writing sites with fast turnaround times, including from under three hours, to others that could deliver standard essays in just a couple of hours more, to a couple of days depending on your agreement with a writer.

Still, all these sites let you set your deadlines and strive to meet them.

Is the Essay Writing High Quality?

Students hire the services of essay writers to get the highest quality of an academic paper back.

These essay writing services are premised on writing for you the highest quality papers within the deadline set. All these sites let you ask for revisions if the quality does not meet your desired expectation.

Is There Good Customer Service?

Customer service is important when you need inquiries around your orders answered.

All the essay writing services websites we picked try to go all out on customer service with a 24/7 friendly and resourceful support team and at least two reliable options to reach the support team.

Best Essay Writing Services: What Do Redditors Say?

DistinctGazelle7655 – “I have used Expert Writing for at least five of my essays now, and I must say that it was probably the best essay writing service among those that I tried. The essays were original and overall nicely written, I got 85% for the last essay I bought from this company.

Paper Help is also a great writing service, but it’s somewhat more expensive than the first company. Yet, the quality is also good and this company looks a bit more professional to me”

Emergency_Knowledge – “...Also I would suggest you check some reviews here on Reddit, e.g. this link. I prefer to check some old sites. I don’t trust newbies. I’d recommend paperhelp (domain was launched in 2008)…”

M1keMonroe – “Totally. ExpertWriting did a great job!”

WestOk9786 – “PaperHelp is a great service. I had a 10-page research paper on microbiology due in three days, and this company helped me finish it on time. The writer I hired had a deep understanding of the topic, so I’m more than satisfied.”

jvdarth – “I recommend using PaperHelp – can help even with 3 hours…”

College Paper Writing Services: Your Questions Answered

Is Paying Someone To Write an Essay Illegal?

Paying someone to write an essay is not illegal, at least not in that term of the word. Academics can get pretty stressful, and essay writing platforms can help lift that weight off your shoulders.

Just make sure to use reputable essay writing platforms like Grade Miners, so your work is high quality and plagiarism-free.

Is Buying Essays Online Safe?

Yes. Buying essays online is generally safe these days. Just cross-check to see you’re buying from a trustworthy paper writing service.

Also, keep in mind that cheap essays might be of poor quality and expensive essays don’t necessarily mean high quality. Find the average essay price from these top paper writing services.

Can You Get Caught Buying an Essay?

The simple answer is yes. You can get caught buying an essay from sites that do not offer a privacy or anonymity guarantee. Still, you can get caught by your professor/teacher if your essay has a significant amount of plagiarism.

Get your essays from reputable plagiarism-free paper writing sites like Grade Miners, 99 Papers, Essay Box, and more!

Do Essay Writing Services Really Work?

Yes. Essay writing services work pretty well. All you have to do is pick a great paper writing service and give the best paper requirements to your writer.

It’s even better that these services offer a wide range of services, e.g. cross-checking and editing services for your written scholarly papers.

Can You Turn In These Papers?

Yes. You can turn in papers from paper writing companies. Most of these reputable services follow your instructions and do plagiarism checks and fine-tuning on your papers to make sure they are of good quality.

Just be aware that a lot of these companies operate under the guise that they’re only providing guide essays to help you write your final version.

Our advice? Thoroughly read the paper or essay and consider rewriting part of it (or even all of it) in your own words.

Do Essay Writing Services Plagiarize?

The quick answer is some essay writing services do plagiarize. But that only happens with dodgy and non-trustworthy essay writing websites. The rule of thumb is to only seek the services of reputable sites for plagiarism-free work.

Still, you can check for plagiarism yourself with sites like EduBirdie where anything above 10-15% will be flagged as suspicious.

The Takeaway: Are There Any Legit Essay Writing Services?

Yes. Going by our review there are a number of legit options to choose from. Just be sure to opt for one that matches your writing needs!

A great place to start would be with Grade Miners; it has over 10 years of experience, a great team of certified experts and works fast to give you back high-quality scholarly papers

However, 99 Papers and Essay Box are other great options in the writing industry, especially if you are looking for affordability and custom paper writing platforms, respectively.

We really hope you had a bang with this review of the best paper writing services. With these paper writing services, you have someone to lift some of that pressure off your back as you wait for high-quality papers.

Pro Tip: Make sure to give clear and understandable instructions to your preferred essay writer service. This way, it helps the writer meet the standards of what your paper demands best.