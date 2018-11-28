Whoops! 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores accidentally posted a nude video of her boyfriend, Jonathan Rivera, on her Instagram Stories. The 19-year-old removed the clip soon after and issued an apology.

“I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart that you had to see that,” Flores wrote in a message shared on her now-private Instagram account on Wednesday, November 28, according to a screenshot reposted by a fan page. “It was a huge mistake.”

Rivera, 32, also apologized in the comments section of a separate post. “As for the video, that without question was a mistake,” he clarified. “We are so sorry you had to see that.”

The cast members from the TLC reality series’ sixth season met at a club in her native Mexico. Rivera shocked his loved ones when he proposed to Flores just three months later — even after sharing his concerns about the couple’s 13-year age difference.

The romance got off to a rocky start after the teen discovered another woman’s thong in a dresser drawer at the home that the Lumberton, North Carolina-based realtor bought for them. The drama intensified when the pair got into an argument after Flores caught Rivera dancing with yet another woman in the club.

“I’m insulted by the fact that Fernanda feels like I don’t respect her,” Rivera said on the November 18 episode. “I know it didn’t look good, if you’re coming out of the bathroom and you see that situation happening, but I clearly didn’t do anything. But Fernanda doesn’t care. I think Fernanda’s a little too young for her to be able to handle the situation in a mature way. This is basically what my friends have been trying to warn me about. It’s very frustrating. Very, very frustrating.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!