Kris Jenner may have made a cameo on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but could the momager ever hold a diamond of her own once Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends next year? Andy Cohen is certainly open to the idea.

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the Housewives,” the 52-year-old executive producer said on Radio Andy on Wednesday, September 9, explaining fans sent him mixed signals. “[The tweets said], ‘She is good friends with Kyle [Richards], this should happen, make it happen,’ and then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, ‘Don’t do it.’ It’s so interesting to me.”

Cohen went on to say that Jenner, 64, would be a “huge get” for the franchise.

“She is already connected with the cast. She knows, she’s good buddies with Kyle. No joke, she knows everyone on the show,” he explained. “She is buddies with [Lisa] Rinna, I think.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, however, isn’t sure if Jenner would even want the gig.

“I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?” he asked. “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Cohen concluded: “I really don’t think she would do it.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced on Tuesday, September 8, that KUWTK is ending after season 20 airs in 2021.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the family said in a joint statement to their “amazing fans.”

Jenner, who shared the statement via Instagram, added, “We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!!”

After the news broke, Jenner’s name trended on Twitter with a call for her to join RHOBH. Richards, who has been part of RHOBH since season 1, reacted to the fan chatter on Tuesday.

“Noooo you never know,” Richards replied to an Instagram post that said Jenner joining RHOBH is “not happening.”

While the mother of six has yet to weigh in on her future reality TV plans, Jenner did open up about the emotional decision to end KUWTK, which premiered on E! in 2007, on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday.

“It really hasn’t [hit me yet],” she told Ryan Seacrest, the show’s creator and executive producer. “I got very, very emotional this morning. … I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with [my daughters] Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian], and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.’”