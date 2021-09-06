Best Appetite Suppressants That Help You Lose Weight [2021 Update]

Educate yourself through this article — the more you know, the better it will make you profit from these appetite suppressants.

Cravings get the best of us. Even the most disciplined of us cannot resist taking binging midnight adventures to the kitchen. But, nothing ruins your weight loss progress like these sudden urges to fill your stomach with any comfort food in sight. Lucky for you, we have compiled a list of the best appetite suppressant supplements to fight off pesky cravings that will make you strong enough to follow through with your weight loss journey.

Before we dive deeper into the ingredients, benefits, pros and cons, dosage tips, and purchasing guide of each supplement, let us take a quick look at our top five picks for the best appetite suppressant today.

Top 5 Best Appetite Suppressants of 2021 [Review]

PhenQ : Best Quality Appetite Suppressant For Everyone LeanBean : Effective Appetite Suppressant for Women Trimtone : Best for Reducing Fat Phen24 : Best for Increasing Metabolism PrimeShred : Hardcore Suppressant For Men

#1. PhenQ : Best Quality Appetite Suppressant For Everyone

PhenQ reigns our list because it has all of the benefits of various weight loss products packed in one pill. It may boost several functions in the body, which makes it an extraordinary candidate to lead you right to your fitness and fat-burning goals.

If you are someone who has been seeking ways to send those extra last kilos to the incinerator but have not been able to do so, this is your chance. PhenQ is advertised as an innovative nutritional supplement containing clinically-tested ingredients that, together, work in five various ways to burn fat, suppress appetite, block fat storage, elevate energy levels, and reinforce metabolic activity.

The manufacturers of these PhenQ pills, Wolfson Berg Limited, have maintained a reliable name in the weight loss supplements industry for over a decade. They concocted an avant-garde formula with cutting-edge scientific research that fused the benefits of five different supplements into a single pill.

Ingredients

This multi-objective appetite suppressant contains the following clinically-approved ingredients that help you shed some pounds healthily with no adverse aftermath:

Capsimax: A patented ingredient, Capsimax is Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS) certified. A large body of evidence backs up the effectiveness and safety of this natural ingredient and is confirmed to aid in weight management with no adverse effects on blood pressure, hormones, or heart rates. According to research, Capsimax tends to reduce body fat percentage and fat mass and may decrease your appetite and caloric intake.

Caffeine: Known to mobilize fat oxidation from fat tissues, caffeine increases metabolism, which eventually leads to enhancing thermogenesis. It is a safe stimulant widely used in appetite suppressants to increase attention span, vigilance, and reduce daily fatigue. That is why you are advised to take PhenQ appetite suppressant supplements at breakfast and lunch.

Nopal: Nopal is extracted from a cactus plant and is added to the formula for its high fiber and amino acid content. The high fiber and amino content alleviate the metabolic issues that eliminate the need to add any fiber supplements to your diet. According to extensive three-month clinical research, the Nopal fibers can bind to the nutritional fat, which reduces fat absorption, lowers the amount of energy absorbed, and eventually cuts down body weight itself.

Chromium Picolinate : This mineral brings great benefits to your body by regulating fat and carbs and managing your sugar levels in the blood. As per research, Chromium lets the cells absorb more sugar that helps prevent you from the cravings of sugar and carbohydrates as well as hunger pangs.

L-Carnitine Fumarate : This is a naturally occurring amino acid found in your body. A study was undertaken to investigate the effects of carnitine supplements on adults that concluded these appetite suppressants do help lose weight. It works by helping your body utilize the stored fat as energy, which means you will shred the excess fat while combating the weariness that comes with dietary restrictions and will prevent you from feeling hungry unnecessarily.

Niacin : A kind of Vitamin B3, Niacin is widely found in many multivitamin supplements. It is used in your body to convert food into energy and is known to lower cholesterol levels and melt stubborn abdominal fat.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PhenQ for More Details on Ingredients

Benefits

PhenQ provides users with all of the necessary nutrients they need to effectively suppress their appetite and shed weight. Find detailed benefits of PhenQ appetite suppressants below:

May oxidize body fat: The thermogenic ingredients in this formula raise the temperature of your core body that helps to melt off the regional adiposity. It fires up your slothful metabolic rate that helps burn more calories every day, keeping the unwanted fat at bay for the long run and revealing a toned physique in no time.

May discourage fat production: Constituents of this concoction can potentially put additional fat to a halt. This may prevent an increase in fat mass and percentage.

May suppress appetite and curb cravings: Nopal, caffeine, and carnitine are fiber-rich ingredients present in these appetite suppressants. They keep you feeling fuller all day and crack down on your random cravings, helping you stay motivated and consistent throughout your journey to lose weight.

May elevate energy levels: Burning more fat results in producing more energy, which helps you stay active all day, ultimately burning more calories energetically.

May uplift mood: Restricting favorite foods from regular diets can make you cranky. PhenQ has special ingredients that may help balance your hormonal health and may help relieve you of wretched days and depressive moods.

Pros

Eliminates the need of taking various supplements

All-natural formulation

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly ingredients

Includes vitamins and fiber

May curb your untimely hunger pangs

May keep you satiated

Offers free shipping

Does not need any prescription

Cons

Not accessible in certain countries

Dosage Tips

The formulators of PhenQ advise taking two supplements every day, one with breakfast and the other with lunch. One bottle of PhenQ contains 60 pills that will easily last for a month. Usage of caffeine in the formula makes it unsuitable to use it too much or at night.

Where to Buy?

Always buy the desired product from their certified website. This not only protects you from scams but also helps you avail yourself of exciting discounts on the product. Likewise, PhenQ provides you an exceptional 67-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to try out a bottle only at $70.

Overview

Above 190,000 people have consumed PhenQ, and a lot of them experienced progressive results. People claim they were able to lose weight and get their slimmer waist back by just pairing PhenQ with a healthy diet. The objective of this supplement is to present a multi-action formula that tackles various issues that you may face when trying to get lean.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PhenQ for the Best Discounts

#2. LeanBean: Effective Appetite Suppressant for Women

LeanBean is preferred by all women seeking a healthy lifestyle and a firm physique. From athletes running in fields to a stay-at-home mom looking after her kids, we all have body goals, and LeanBean helps anyone and everyone achieve that.

This vegan-friendly formula is designed for powerful women exclusively. It purportedly helps you lose weight with no prominent adverse effects. In fact, making you lose weight involuntarily and holistically is the sole purpose of LeanBean appetite suppressant pills.

When sudden cravings get the best of us, LeanBean makes you strong enough to combat the situation and emerge victoriously.

Ingredients

LeanBean consists of a wide variety of beneficial natural ingredients that team up to help you achieve your goals and help you lose weight. But the most prominent ingredient of all is a substantial dose of 3g of Konjac (Glucomannan), a dietary fiber recently endorsed by the FDA for its health benefits.

Glucomannan (3g): This dietary ingredient is included in the formula for its weight loss properties. Extracted from the root of the elephant yam, this fermentable fiber is highly soluble in water and is known to absorb water 50 times its weight. Glucomannan has been shown to induce body weight in overweight individuals when taken before meals, which also tends to keep you feeling full for a long time and drastically drops your excess calorie intake through binge eating.

Choline (82.5mg): Individuals who are overweight usually do not produce enough choline. The deficiency of this nutrient leads to high cholesterol and issues related to it. Adding this to your routine will speed up fat oxidation in your body, thereby regulating and lowering homocysteine levels in the blood.

Chromium Picolinate (35mcg): Like PhenQ, LeanBean contains Chromium Picolinate, which is a hit weight-loss inducing ingredient. According to research, Chromium Picolinate is shown to reduce body weight in modest but statistically significant amounts.

Vitamins B6 & 12 : These B complexes perform an essential part in regulating healthy body weight and helping you maintain an active metabolism. Their tendency to lower tiredness and support the muscular system can be beneficial for relieving fatigue that comes with restrictive diet plans and workout regimes.

Green Coffee Bean (50mg): Green coffee beans are packed with antioxidants and are less strong than roasted beans in terms of caffeine. The caffeine inside is gentle and does not hit you hard.

Turmeric (50mg): Known for its warming properties, this spice is known to accelerate the thermogenesis process that may contribute to burning calories faster.

Benefits

LeanBean offers a myriad of health benefits to its users:

May suppress appetite: Certain ingredients in LeanBean , particularly Glucomannan, absorb water in your gut and swell up to make you feel satiated, thereby lowering your calorie consumption, and keeping sudden hunger pangs in check.

May accelerate fat metabolism: The safe concoction of natural vitamins, minerals, and most importantly, thermogenic properties, gives your inactive metabolism the much-needed boost it needs, which in turn, oxidizes fat and lowers body fat content.

May contribute to better energy levels: A better metabolic system regulates energy efficiently that supplies more energy for daily activities or extreme sports. Vitamin B complex predominantly aids in revitalizing your body and reducing exhaustion.

May fulfill deficiencies: Loaded with minerals and vitamins, this appetite suppressant also fulfills the missing nutrients that lack in the diet of today’s women. Green coffee beans are packed with antioxidants that help with better focus and healthy skin, while choline fulfills the profound deficiency in individuals with a high-fat percentage.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of LeanBean to Know More About Ingredients

Pros

May amp up the internal temperature to accelerate thermogenesis

May suppress appetite for longer

May deliver a natural boost and elevates energy levels

Includes hefty but approved dose of glucomannan

Glucomannan helps decrease LDL and blood sugar levels

Offers 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Produced under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Every pill is manufactured in FDA-approved facilities in the U.S.

Cons

Not advisable for consumption by pregnant women

You are advised to consult a medical expert or doctor before adding this appetite suppressant to your routine

LeanBean is only available online and not in local drugstores

Dosage Tips

The manufacturers of LeanBean advise you to take two capsules, three times a day before every meal, and chase it down with a generous amount of water. They also guarantee the appetite suppressant supplements will bring visible differences within 90 days of consumption.

Where to Buy

Buy LeanBean from the company’s official website for $59.99. Each bottle contains 180 capsules, enough to last you a month.

Overview

In only a few years, LeanBean has built an empire of 100,000 dedicated consumers. These customers have found these appetite suppressants quite adaptable and effective. Buy the LeanBean appetite suppressant and reap the army of benefits they provide today.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of LeanBean for the Best Discounts

#3. Trimtone: Best for Reducing Fat

Trimtone is one of the best appetite suppressants in the market today, which is cherished by women who want hassle-free fat-burning supplements.

As per research, women are more prone to eat and have untimely cravings as opposed to men. Therefore, Trimtone brings simple yet effective ingredients that pack a powerful punch of healthy ingredients for women seeking a booster that may aid their healthy journey to lose weight and suppress appetite.

Ingredients

Trimtone contains a pure list of ingredients with no additives, harmful chemicals, or fillers:

Glucomannan : As mentioned earlier, Glucomannan is one of the most effective dietary appetite suppressants for appetite suppression. It has been clinically proven to influence weight loss by absorbing the water and expanding in your gut, which helps you feel fuller quicker and for long periods.

Grains of Paradise : This thermogenic herb relates to the ginger family and is shown to stimulate Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT), which are harmful fat cells that need to be eliminated from the body. They also aid in burning calories and the stubborn visceral fat that in turn boosts your energy levels.

Caffeine: In every dietary supplement, caffeine has been shown to promote fat oxidation by helping in burning calories, enhancing your metabolism, and breaking the fat in your body. It can help you reduce your weight and BMI while keeping your energy levels up all day.

Green Tea Extract: Packed with antioxidants, especially catechins, green tea effectively deters the absorption of carbohydrates and stores them as fats. A fall in this process ultimately leads to weight loss. The mild caffeine content in green tea also helps in advancing metabolism and regulating your hormones.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Trimtone To Know More About Ingredients

Benefits

With a portfolio of effective and top-quality ingredients, Trimtone offers multiple benefits on regular consumption:

May keep you satiated: Ingredients like glucomannan fill up your stomach to give the feeling of fullness. This does not make you crave food unnecessarily and also lowers your food intake.

May activate thermogenesis: Trimtone stimulates the process of converting stored fat into energy.

May contribute to metabolism: With an active metabolic rate, you can naturally burn more calories even when you are resting.

May oxidize fat: In no time, your fat will be on fire, and you will be able to burn more, even around the stubborn parts of your body.

Pros

Contains no additives or chemical infusions

A completely wholesome list of ingredients

May curb hunger and late-night cravings

Kick starts your weight-loss journey

May aid in cutting down excessive fat

May elevate your energy levels throughout the day

May help lower blood sugar levels

Offers a 100-day money-back guarantee excluding shipping cost

Offers a hassle-free dosage

Ships worldwide

Manufactured in the U.S. and complies with GMP

Cons

It is priced at the higher end, which can be heavy on your wallet

Gelatin capsules cannot be consumed by vegans or vegetarians

Not advisable for pregnant or breastfeeding women

Dosage Tips

It is advised that the effective way to consume Trimtone is before your breakfast meal, early in the morning. Regular consumption of this appetite supplement is advised, since it is more and more efficient. Make it a habit and add these supplements to your routine. Taking them on and off or with long intervals will not bring you desired results.

Where to Buy?

The only trustworthy place to buy Trimtone is from their official website, and other platforms that are selling these supplements are surely fishing for scams. They offer free and fast shipping on three or more bottles. Once the order gets received, they dispatch your bottles within a day or two from the U.S.

Overview

Although Trimtone is a relatively new brand, many consumers already love it, but the best way to test its efficacy is by trying it yourself.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Trimtone for the Best Discounts

#4. Phen24: Best for Increasing Metabolism

The manufacturers of Phen24 came out with a leading-edge method in the world of generic fat burners. Phen24 is a dual-part supplement containing a batch of pills you are supposed to take during the day and another batch at night. Our metabolism works differently during different times of the day and, therefore, needs individual treatment. This magical supplement made it to our list because it is a fat burner that works day and night for your fitness goal.

Ingredients

Both day and night, capsules contain different sets of ingredients:

Phen24 Day Ingredients

L-Phenylalanine : This is an essential amino acid known to release and regulate cholecystokinin, a hormone that suppresses appetite. It helps keep you satiated and is also known to help with depression.

Zinc : Zinc citrate is an essential mineral known to boost metabolism and aid digestion.

Caffeine : This is a natural fat burner that facilitates weight loss and boosts energy levels throughout the day.

Guarana Extract : This Brazilian plant also contains caffeine that can help reduce fatigue that comes with restrictive diets and intense workouts. The caffeine in this extract is also known to speed up your metabolism by 3-11 % in a day.

Cayenne Powder : The liquid extracted from cayenne bark contains a prominent ingredient called ephedrine used in treating high blood pressure levels, gut issues, weight loss, and obesity.

Phen24 Night Ingredients

Ascorbic Acid : This is added to the formula since it is a vital vitamin that is essentially used in aerobic metabolism. Vitamin C is also known to increase immunity and manage blood pressure.

Glucomannan : Also known as mucilage, this is an essential fiber and a potent appetite suppressant. Glucomannan can aid in weight loss, especially when consumed before meals.

Chromium : Chromium, especially chromium picolinate, is often found in appetite suppressants. Research shows that this mineral can help with reducing cravings and curbing appetite.

Pyridoxine HCL : Also known as Vitamin B6, Pyridoxine converts nutrition into fuel and accelerates your weight loss journey.

Thiamine HCL : Thiamine is commonly known as Vitamin B1 and plays a vital role in metabolic activities. Its thermogenic properties help turn food into energy.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Phen24 To Know About More Ingredients

Benefits

Phen24’s technologically advanced formula is worthy of every praise it receives. Read some of its most appealing benefits:

May curb appetite: Ingredients like glucomannan and chromium keep you feeling full, which lowers your calorie intake and controls your untimely hunger pangs .

May regulate metabolic activity: The daytime pills contain more active ingredients to rev up your metabolism, while the nighttime pills have calming contents while still keeping working on the metabolism.

May promote weight loss: Phen24 night supplements have ingredients that promote better quality sleep that, in turn, promotes weight loss.

Pros

May amp up your energy levels

May keep you satiated for a long period

Contains various vitamins and minerals

Offers a 60-day money-back guarantee

Manufacturers process your order using 2048-bit encryption

Free shipping globally

Cons

Daytime pills contain stimulants and active ingredients

Consumption of these dietary supplements is discouraged for a certain set of people: pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals under the age of 18 years, and those taking antidepressants

Individuals with auto-immune disorders, kidney diseases, breast, prostate, and testicular cancer should also refrain from using these supplements

Dosage Tips

Phen24 Day is meant to be taken every morning with breakfast, while Phen24 Night is advised to be taken 15 minutes before your evening meal. The dosage of both the supplements is two pills with a couple of glasses of water.

Where to Buy?

You should buy Phen24 only from their official website. Your payment can be made either through MasterCard or Visa.

Overview

Since it is a relatively new product, there are not as many reviews as the rest, but according to reviews on the website, it is endorsed by Angela McRitchie — a certified herbalist and nutritionist.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Phen24 for the Best Discounts

#5. PrimeShred: Thermogenic Suppressant for Men

The final contender for appetite suppressants on this list is PrimeShred — a supplement we squeezed in here for readers, who are gym freaks, looking for a hardcore way to shred. If you are one of those people who wants to send those extra last kilos to the incinerator but has not gotten around to it, PrimeShred is exactly what you need.

This product boasts many features that make it an extraordinary candidate to lead you right to your fitness and fat-burning goals.

Ingredients

With an impressive list of ingredients, PrimeShred helps you burn hardcore fat by making you hardcore. See for yourself:

Green Tea : Speeds up fat oxidation by accelerating your metabolism and boosting the performance of fat-burning hormones.

L-Theanine : Enhances your metabolism by deterring the amount of dietary fat and carbohydrates your body absorbs. It also improves your mood by increasing the levels of “happy hormones”.

Rhodiola Rosea Root : Actuates an enzyme that stimulates fat burning by breaking down the stored fat.

Caffeine: Targets your metabolism and boosts fat oxidation. Also elevates your energy, focus, and attention span.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PrimeShred to Know More About Ingredients

Benefits

A list that is carefully crafted is bound to offer a wide range of benefits to anyone consuming:

May accelerate metabolism: Rather than introducing any unknown and potentially harmful chemicals to your body, this supplement puts your metabolism into a frenzy.

May elevate mood and curb hunger: If you are someone who starts to get super cranky when they are hungry, PrimeShred should be a must-have on your list. The manufacturers have also added additional mood-boosting ingredients to keep you happy and smiling as your body burns fat via its own natural processes.

May augment natural bodily functions: If you are curious to know exactly how your body’s normal functioning is augmented, here is the answer — your hormones that burn fat are activated. This means the full benefit of fat burning is guaranteed as your fat cells begin to release the fatty acid they have been storing all along.

May energize you: Since there is no disruption through the introduction of artificial factors, expect maximum calorie burn and expect to stay energetic and pumped throughout the day.

Pros

Natural way to utilize body’s fat reserves

Maximum calorie burn to get results in a short span of time

No loss of focus or drowsiness; users can maintain day to day functioning with ease

Works on stubborn fat as well

Targets fat all over the body compared to specific places; expect an overall weight loss that looks natural and healthy

Transparent formula; company does not hide any of the ingredients used in PrimeShred

FDA-approved manufacturing methods; consumers do not have to worry about the safety of this product

No GMOs, artificial flavoring, or preservatives

Vegan-friendly and dairy-free

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not meant as a mood lifter

Refunds do not include the shipping fee

Refunds only applicable on unopened products

Depending on budget constraints, it may be expensive for some

Cannot be consumed if you are pregnant or breastfeeding

Dosage Tips

You are advised to take three PrimeShred pills at least 20 minutes before your breakfast. It can be taken on training and non-training days.

Where to Buy?

It is advisable to buy PrimeShred only from their official website. Options are available from single to bulk servings.

Overview

According to the testimonials from the official website, people claim they achieved the desired results in less time than expected and provided pictures to cement their statements.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of PrimeShred for the Best Discounts

Things to Keep in Mind While Buying Appetite Suppressing Supplements for Weight Loss:

Below are a few factors you should keep in mind before choosing an appetite suppressant for yourself:

Brand

You need to do some background checks in this case. Avoid pseudo brands and stick to traditional trustworthy brands with reputable names. Testimonials and reviews are some of the best ways to verify their identity and product.

Ingredients

Look out for companies that provide a transparent list of ingredients. Thoroughly read the list and check if any constituents cause allergic reactions to your body or contain restrictive dietary ingredients. Vegans and vegetarians do not prefer gelatin capsules.

Dosage

Always follow the suggested dosage by the formulators. Some formulas require you to take one pill a day, while some suggest taking a pill or two with every meal. Carefully follow the instructions and refrain from overdosing to avoid any adverse effects.

Price

One of the most important factors to compare is the price of the supplements. Certain cheap suppressants only have fluff inside, but that does not mean that you allow yourself from getting ripped off.

Warranty

The no-strings-attached money-back offers followed with scientifically proven ingredients make it easier to take the leap of faith. Test the products during the time provided and decide for yourself if the product is worth it.

Who Should Consume These Appetite Suppressing Supplements?

In a nutshell, appetite suppressants are great for anyone who wants to control excessive food intake and wants something that complements their weight loss journey. It does not matter whether you are a man or a woman, if you want to lose weight the hardcore way, these products are for you.

However, if you belong to any of these categories, it is recommended you get the supplements.

Binge-eaters who cannot control their midnight adventures to the kitchen

People who have been working out for a while and are now at a plateau with the last bit of stubborn fat

Entertainment industry professionals who have an upcoming photoshoot, movie, etc. and want to look their best in the shortest possible time

If you get cranky without food

Men and women looking for a non-GMO formula, gluten-free, vegan-free formula without preservatives or sweeteners

Users who are unable to make up their mind about products and want a safety net like a refund guarantee

What Are the Benefits of Natural Appetite Suppressant Supplements?

Appetite suppressant supplements bring great benefits to the consumer:

They aim to keep you feeling fuller and help curb your cravings.

Most of the mentioned appetite suppressants contain additional ingredients that also aid in your weight loss plan.

As compared to weight loss or fat burner pills, appetite suppressants are relatively reasonable. Also, since these supplements contain constituents for weight loss, you save more and benefit from two.

What Are the Important Ingredients to Look for in an Appetite Suppressant Supplement?

The formulators of appetite suppressants use an array of ingredients to balance the effects of these supplements, but the important ingredients to look out for are:

Nutritional fiber

Caffeine

Vitamin B Complex

L-Phenylalanine

Chromium, especially picolinate

How Do These Natural Appetite Suppressants Work?

These supplements work in various ways; in fact, every other supplement offers an innovative yet proven method to suppress appetite. They do this by:

Eliminating Cravings: On consuming these supplements, you will notice your random food craving or late-night binging will start lessening. You will also notice having more control over your appetite and hunger pangs.

Keeping You Satiated: Dietary fiber is often a dominant ingredient in these suppressants since it influences your appetite greatly. Fiber is indigestible by the human gut, as it takes up volume in your stomach, making you feel full for long hours and ensuring it takes longer for you to get hungry again.

Over The Counter Appetite Suppressants, Are There Any Side Effects in Comparison to Prescribed Supplements?

Dietary supplements do yield great perks but at the cost of a few adverse effects. Natural ingredients or products are usually considered as safer options as compared to prescribed supplements. Yet, they too come with certain side effects. Some reported ones are:

Constipation and blockage

Upset stomach

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness

Alteration in the sense of taste

Headaches

Troubled sleeping habits

Are Appetite Suppressants Effective For Weight Loss?

People with a healthy lifestyle who combine appetite suppressants in their routines can lose up to 3-9 % of their weight within a year.

What is the Recommended Dosage?

Dosage for every supplement will differ due to the different formulations and individual concentrations of the ingredients. Therefore, you need to be cautious of the dosage instruction provided by the brand and then take the advised amounts of pills. Some formulators also suggest adequate times like before, after, or with meals for optimal results. Products with actives or stimulators are usually not recommended to be taken at night.

Conclusion: Are These Hunger Suppressants Right For You?

You may get lost among the myriad of appetite suppressants that are currently available online and offline. If you want to start your weight loss adventure, need a nudge to get over the plateau, or simply need to curb the excessive calorie intake, start with PhenQ since it is an all-in-one solution that balances out your needs. It is hard to resist that scrumptious slice of cake, but with this appetite suppressing supplement, you can say, “Not today, cake!”