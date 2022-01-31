Best Astrology Sites of 2022: Top 5 Accurate Horoscope Sites Online

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Do you have concerns about the future or obsessive inquiries that keep you awake at night? There are people who, by thinking above their brain’s inherent capabilities, can perceive signs and decipher information about the future. Some people are born with these abilities, and we name them astrologers. An astrologer can tell you what you are thinking and how much stress you are under, as well as what your future has for you. This way, they can properly guide you.

And now, due to Covid-19, these astrologers may be found right in your own home. You no longer need to see them in person because numerous websites provide you with the most experienced astrologers in your area.

However, discovering the best astrology sites takes some time, and not being able to find a real one after putting in so much effort would surely not make you happy. However, you do not need to be concerned because we have developed a list of these websites that are right now the best on the internet and have the most experienced and skilled astrologers. They also provide fantastic discounts to new consumers.

So without wasting your time, let us begin with the guide.

ListTop 5 Most Accurate Astrology Sites Available:

Kasamba: Overall Best Astrology Site Available

Keen: Best for Accurate Horoscope & Astrology By Birth Chart

AskNow: Most Accurate Tarot Card Readings

Oranum: Most Recommended for Love Readings

Mysticsense: Top Rated for Psychic Readings

#1. Kasamba: Overall Best Astrology Site Available

Kasamba is home to five-star internet psychics who provide 100% accurate, tailored readings to help you alter your life. This website, which has been in operation since 1999, has a dedicated customer base of approximately four million users.

People consult these psychics for guidance and continuing support while making major life decisions. You can rely on them to provide you with helpful advice and actionable insights, whether you have issues about your work or love life, or if you are looking for spiritual guidance to live a meaningful life.

Because previous users have already left numerous reviews, new users may quickly choose the best psychics to meet their needs. The reviews assist in determining the quality of the services provided. Customers appreciate the reader’s profile because it helps them understand how their experience will be similar to that of a specific reader.

Features

No Privacy Hindrance

You will not have to worry about privacy or confidentiality difficulties due to the well-designed user interface. To complete the registration procedure, you only need to provide basic information like your name and birth date. Your personal information is not shared with your psychic to ensure the highest levels of user anonymity.

Widespread Psychic Experts

The best part is that Kasamba has a vast network of psychic experts all around the world; therefore, there are no geographical limitations. Some internet psychics use their natural abilities to assist you with life advice, while others rely on ancient methods and modern techniques.

Depending on your specific needs and expectations, you can speak with qualified psychics, tarot reading experts, astrologists, numerologists, or psychic mediums. The best part is that you may browse comprehensive psychic profiles to get the expert you need.

Pros

Responsive customer support

Safe and secure payment system

Discreet consultation guaranteed

Cons

The best psychics are really costly

Why Do We Recommend Kasamba?

Kasamba can help people find answers to life’s most perplexing questions in a variety of ways. The benefit is that all of the psychics are available at all times of the day. To get the most out of their services, you can contact them at any time of day. It is one of the rare websites that also provides the option of sending a session-related email to the users. This ensures openness, and consumers can connect with a psychic through Kasamba no matter where they are.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Kasamba

#2. Keen: Best for Accurate Horoscope & Astrology By Birth Chart

Keen is an online astrology service that believes everyone has the right to seek spiritual assistance. They want to assist people in achieving that goal by providing authentic tarot card readings. The skilled specialists can give you precise readings on what might be preventing you from seeing things clearly and making the best decisions in your life.

Psychic readings by phone or chat can help you find the bravery, resolve, confidence, and motivation to establish a path that leads to long-term success and fulfillment. Keen only charges $1.99 for a 10-minute trial reading.

A crucial consideration for customers is to ensure they do not interfere with the reader during the session. However, they are only encouraged to ask serious questions near the end of the reading. Otherwise, it disrupts the reader’s flow. The chat will provide you with many nuggets of information and will assist you in addressing tough issues in your life.

Features

24/7 Availability of Experts

Because numerous readers are available on the site, Keen effectively overcomes coordination challenges because they are ready to offer their forms of aid at any time of day by phone or chat. Furthermore, one does not need to be concerned about their physical location, as they can acquire access to the most productive readers with just a single click. The charges are low, ensuring people may enjoy accessibility as well as affordability.

Experienced Advisors

It is not easy to figure out someone’s fate, as years of knowledge, skills, and dedication are required. In this vein, users will only be able to find advisors on this website who have at least ten years of experience. Currently, this assures clients receive only the highest-quality service and that their questions are answered truthfully.

Pros

Dedicated customer service

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cheapest psychic service

Cons

Experts in great demand are hard to come by

Why Do We Recommend Keen?

For over two decades, Keen has dominated the field of providing real psychics online. They have a lot of great features, and you should undertake astrology readings if you want to learn about unknown topics and have control over your destiny and life in general. Keen is the greatest and most dependable site to go for that. Their readers are properly trained and qualified and specialize in concerns of the heart. Furthermore, the readers assume they are matched with a specific client just because the card attracts them through aura matching.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Keen

#3. AskNow: Most Accurate Tarot Card Readings

AskNow is one of the most well-known tarot card reading websites available. It, like other similar websites, offers a variety of initial offers and researches psychics before displaying them in search results.

There are a few distinct types of readings available through AskNow. You can, for example, connect with a psychic. It is more comfortable, especially if you are uncomfortable speaking with strangers. You can also have your reading over the phone if you desire a closer connection with the psychic. Both choices are available with AskNow.

As a visitor, you will be unable to book sessions or communicate with psychics; therefore, you must register. When you want to communicate with an adviser, you will be asked to log in or register. Prepare your information, as well as your credit card for future payments. Even if you are only there for the initial free offer, you will need to submit credit card information.

Features

Detailed Profiles

Each profile contains information about the psychic, including a detailed description of who they are. On the page are things like language, zodiac sign, topics they cover, experience, and associated qualifications.

Because each psychic has a plethora of reviews, your fortune-teller will most likely be accurate and truthful, as other delighted clients may attest to the five-star ratings.

Filter Options

Many individuals find getting their first tarot card reading online daunting, but AskNow makes it simple. The website has an advanced search function that allows you to narrow down tarot reader profiles based on their talents, certifications, and experience. Furthermore, they provide customer service support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help you if you get stuck or have any queries or issues.

Pros

Readings in French, Spanish, and English are available

Free five-minute reading for new users

Credentials and experience are completely transparent

Phone and chat readings offered

Cons

Does not provide better deals on higher packages

Why Do We Recommend AskNow?

AskNow is dedicated to making reading services accessible to all of its users at an affordable price so more people can benefit from them.

New customers can get the first five minutes of their tarot card reading for free. Aside from that, consumers can take advantage of the lowest prices, which start at $1 per minute. Furthermore, they provide customer service support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help you if you get stuck or have any queries or issues.

=> Click here to visit the official website of AskNow

#4. Oranum: Most Recommended for Love Readings

Oranum provides free ten-minute horoscope readings, and monthly horoscopes are a specialty of many astrologers. This is a real-time webcam chat platform where you may watch the mediums conversing with you. You can write your inquiries into the chatbox, and the psychic may be kind enough to respond right away.

They may, however, request that you start a Private Show so you can receive a more personalized reading. There is no need to wait for readings because these internet fortune tellers offer on-demand readings on a variety of topics. This website contains a close-knit group of psychics that are dedicated to giving you accurate forecasts in many areas of your life.

If you have any queries or concerns concerning browsing, registration, or psychic readings, you can contact the customer service team. All interactions on this platform are personalized, resulting in long-term humanized connections.

Features

User-Friendly Interface

Oranum has a user-friendly layout that makes it simple to navigate and connect with your preferred tarot card reading. Customers can communicate with online psychic readers in a variety of ways. They have the option of hearing their online tarot readings over the phone, by video, or using the live chat tool to speak with their specialist one-on-one.

Detailed Info on Psychics

Before choosing a psychic for a tarot session, it is critical to research and understand their expertise. Users on Oranum have the opportunity to view each advisor’s profile page. It recommends people seek the top psychics and hire the one who best fits their needs.

Pros

Phone, live chat, and video call readings available

Detailed and accurate readings

Instrument to quickly match you with your ideal psychic expert

New users get a 75% discount

Cons

Must buy credits rather than time

Why Do We Recommend Oranum?

This website contains a close-knit group of psychics that are dedicated to giving you accurate forecasts in many areas of your life. It links you with one of the world’s most brilliant psychics at any time. Some reputable psychics charge as little as $1 per minute for horoscope readings. If you are looking for free daily information, Oranum has a page that breaks down information regarding horoscopes for today, tomorrow, and yearly.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Oranum

#5. Mysticsense: Top Rated for Psychic Readings

Because there are so many established portals and comparable daily horoscope sites out there, Mysticsense stood out. However, thanks to the vast range of specialties, fair pricing, and a crystal clear approach for clients, you know exactly what you are about to obtain, and the portal has developed a huge reputation in recent years.

Mysticsense stands apart from the crowd in terms of categories. You can search for astrologers based on the tools they use, their reading methods, their availability, or their specialty. Other portals offer more types of readings, but this one offers just the right amount of diversity.

The majority of reading is done through chat. Chat rooms are simply more comfortable for people, especially when conversing with strangers. You can, however, use the phone and make calls to establish a stronger connection with the psychic. If you want to take it a step further and meet the psychic in person, some of them provide video conversations as well.

Features

Introductory Offer

If this is your first time using Mysticsense, you will be eligible for a special offer. To a certain extent, you will receive a free tarot reading. As a free trial, you get some free minutes, and your first full session will be discounted as well. Prices will vary from one advisor to the next once this offer has been used. On a new user’s first session, this website gives a 50% off deal. Fortunately, this does not indicate they are compromising on service quality.

Educational Section

The educational section will also assist first-time users or those with little experience. There are numerous articles available on what psychic and tarot readings include, what types of specializations are available, and what types of information different psychics can supply.

Although psychics are thoroughly investigated and vetted before being hired, minor complications may develop. As a result, you should learn how to spot scammers and the subtle clues.

Pros

Excellent spiritual blog accessible

New customers get a discount

Numerous professional and qualified astrologers available

Cons

No mobile app available

Why Do We Recommend Mysticsense?

Mysticsense takes pride in giving its consumers psychic reader information that is 100% accurate and honest. It also takes pride in offering low-cost tarot reading online services, allowing them to expand its consumer base.

Mysticsense is one of the most trusted websites where you may obtain a prediction without putting in a lot of work. On this site, you also do not have to worry about psychic legitimacy, reading accuracy, or your privacy. To provide the best possible service to all users, they adhere to strict selection standards.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Mysticsense

SOME ADDITIONAL NOTES FROM OUR SPONSOR:

Factors Considered Before Making This List of the Best Horoscope Reading Sites

Before starting with the guide, let us look at the things that we considered while making this list for you.

Customer Reviews

The first thing we looked at was the feedback of the clients of all of the sites mentioned. Only the sites with the finest reviews have been chosen. Also, before you waste your money on an initial package, we advise you to read some reviews. Also, once you have chosen a tarot card reading website, do not hire the first reader you come across. Instead, do your homework, look about, learn more about the advisor in question, and read through their client testimonials before making a final decision.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Although this is an important factor to consider, many websites do not provide it. If you are dissatisfied with a website, some of them will give you credit, while others will give you a refund. Even if you cannot locate such a guarantee, the first free astrology minutes will assist you and provide you with some information about an advisor before you make a decision. As a result, we have included sites that reward you with extra credits if you are dissatisfied with the outcome of your meeting.

Experience

The amount of time a website has been in this system is a good indicator. A website that was just launched might not be the ideal option. When you need a psychic, go for someone with years of expertise rather than someone who just started working in this field last year. All of the websites on this list have more than a decade of expertise in this field, so feel free to visit any of them.

Contacting Methods

Some people, particularly those with little or no expertise, may find it awkward to speak with a psychic specialist right away. Therefore, the live chat option may appear to be the best alternative. Then, some prefer to communicate with psychic experts over the phone to build a stronger bond. These two options are available on most websites.

Some portals go even further, allowing their customers to have a reading from a psychic through video calls. Finally, choose email readings if you need to analyze the psychic’s responses before moving on to the next question.

The good news is that no matter which approach you use, a skilled reader will provide you with a high-quality reading. One of the alternatives is available on each of the sites indicated above. However, remember that they do not need to see your face or be in the same room as you since they can link to your energy at any time and in any place.

Free Offers

In a world where most online astrology sites give free minutes, you will want to be sure you are on a site that offers such a deal. Depending on the reader you wish to talk to, some of the finest networks provide anywhere from three to five complimentary minutes. Furthermore, several websites afterward provide discounted offers; for example, you may reserve 30 minutes for only $30. With so many amazing deals out there, you do not want to spend a bunch, so take advantage of them. Each of the sites on this list has introductory offers for new clients, as well as fresh offers for existing customers regularly.

Tips for Receiving a Reliable Reading

Be Creative While Asking Questions

Do not allow any space for ambiguity, and make sure you describe what you are asking for precisely. It is a good idea to compile a list of all of your questions ahead of time and read over it several times to ensure you do not forget anything.

Conduct Research on the Type of Reader You Want to Visit

Not all tarot card readers approach their clients in the same way. Some may be abruptly direct, but others may have a softer and calming manner. You must understand what works best for you. Do you want someone to make you feel at ease and be kind in disclosing their interpretations, or do you want someone to be quite clear and focus on the subject directly?

Understand the Type of Interaction You Want to Have

Some people choose to have a session over the phone or by email since it allows them to protect their identity. Some people, however, prefer in-person sessions because they want to feel more connected to their psychic. So, before you begin looking for a psychic, consider how you want to receive your tarot readings.

Online vs. Offline Reading Services

Because of the following considerations, more people are turning to online psychics for help in their personal, professional, and romantic life.

Strict Selection Process

A thorough vetting process is used by psychic service providers to ensure you are connected with a trustworthy and reputable specialist. Before putting a professional’s profile on the web, they screen them and run extensive background checks.

Furthermore, the best astrology sites have been doing readings for decades. This means their psychics have received considerable training and experience in assisting people in obtaining closure, navigating current situations, and gaining clarity for the future.

Get Your Decisions Validated

It is possible that you are leaning toward an extreme decision but are not sure if it is the right one to make. Indeed, online astrologers might be beneficial in this situation.

A genuine one can assist you in making the greatest decision. This is because psychics can evaluate your decision and assist you in resolving issues related to your family, career, relationships, and society.

Discuss in a Favorable Environment

Individuals prefer a chat psychic reading or a live psychic reading for two or three reasons. One of them is a pleasant setting in which no one else will disturb or compromise your secrecy. Only two people are evaluating things that are most likely private via a medium. This is ensured whether you choose a simple psychic reading or a more in-depth one.

For the rookie, such a setting makes the primary experience quite relaxing and comfortable. The natural surroundings make you feel more at ease when you are reading in the comfort of your own home.

This is critical for delving into the motivation behind your reading. You do not have to travel far to have a genuine sense of calm. All you have to do is sit back and relax at home while reading.

Customer Reviews Are Available

Almost all genuine online psychic service companies make customer reviews and testimonials easily accessible on their websites. They have nothing to hide because they have professional, licensed psychics that provide reliable readings.

You may read these reviews before arranging a psychic session on any platform. Keep an eye out for bad reviews and see if anything piques your interest. If you pay attention to the tone of the explanation, you will be able to tell the difference between genuine and fraudulent feedback. The main result is that if you decide to obtain a psychic reading from a platform, you will know exactly what to expect.

Myths About Astrologers

Cold Reading to Con People

Of course, there are always those who seek to exploit others, and these individuals may be found in any sector. When it comes to psychics, though, charlatans are easy to recognize. They always promise they can improve your life in every way and protect you from bad luck, but only if you pay them money. They never stay in one place for lengthy periods since they have a negative reputation. But, true clairvoyants are truly talented individuals who have their clients’ best interests at heart. If you are looking for a new psychic, do your research, study reviews, and get comments from others.

Only Those Who Have Been Chosen Have Psychic Abilities

Some people feel that just a few people can provide them with the best psychic reading. Psychics do possess abilities that the majority of humans lack. There is no such thing as a chosen one, though. To provide such services, real psychics in this field have learned and studied their talents. They have worked on their abilities to assist them to grow.

Why Do We Still Have Missing People if Mediums Are Real?

As you may be aware, certain mediums have assisted authorities in locating missing persons, and there have even been television shows about it. They may assist them in locating a living person, or they may be involved in the investigation of a murder case. Although clairvoyants can be helpful under the correct conditions and with a good connection, in most cases, various factors influence the readings, making them inaccurate.

A Psychic Is Supposed to Have All the Answers

You will be disappointed if you believe a psychic is a magician who knows everything. As harsh as it may sound, there are times when a cheap psychic reading may disappoint you. Even if you visit the same psychic again, some reading sessions are better than others. On a similar note, you can have a fantastic reading with lots of information, only to have a few ambiguous responses in the following one.

Frequently Asked Questions: Online Astrology Sites

Q1. What exactly happens during a reading?

Before beginning the readings, an astrologer will attempt to gauge your cosmic energy. Some astrologers are so knowledgeable and gifted that they can assess their clients’ problems with a single glance. Some of them are known to communicate with the spiritual world, where they may communicate with your spirit or ancestors to further examine you.

Following that, your reading session will begin, during which you will ask the questions and they will use tarot cards to answer them. The tarot card combo will disclose a unique message that only the psychic can comprehend for you.

Q2. What is astrology?

It is the research into how planets and celestial movements can affect a person’s personality. These characteristics can be measured using the zodiac signs. It employs a scientific understanding of celestial bodies as well as scientific-sounding instruments such as star or birth charts. Some people use astrology to build expectations about future events and people’s characteristics in the same way as scientific theories do.

Q3. Is it true that phone readings are more accurate than chat readings?

Certainly not, as it is determined by your specific needs and expectations. Phone readings with online psychics allow you to connect on a deeper level with your selected specialist without having to meet them in person according to their daily, weekly, and monthly plan. So, a warm, informative dialogue that seems more direct and engaged than a chat reading is what you can expect.

Conclusion – Astrology Sites

We hope the information in this guide has helped you have a better understanding of the best astrology sites and how they work. It is a discussion that can provide you with the answers you need when you need them most, whether it is about your job, significant other, family, or life in general.

Although we recommend Kasamba and Keen as the best astrology sites on the internet, all of the other sites mentioned are trustworthy companies that have been operating in this field for a long time.

So, take a look at our featured platforms, and make sure you find the right one for you. With so many expert astrologers available, there is no need to make any compromises. Make sure to read through the recommendations we have included in this guide to get the most out of your experience.