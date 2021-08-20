Best Dating Sites of 2021: Top 5 Trusted Dating Apps Online

Today’s world is fast-paced, busy, and digital. Everything about your life is on the internet. From the clothes you are wearing to the friends you make, they are all virtual. This stands to reason that another aspect of your life should be online too.

Dating is hard today because meeting someone you like and want to get to know better is difficult. With work, life, and everything in between, there hardly seems to be enough time to try and meet someone you would like to spend the rest of your life with.

The best dating sites have taken it upon themselves to find a happily-ever-after for everyone. However, with the number of dating sites available today, choosing the right one is integral to your success in love.

In this article, we address the ultimate dating dilemma of the 21st century — what are the best dating sites today?

Read on to see where your future life partner awaits you.

Best Online Dating Sites of 2021

eHarmony – Best Dating Site for Serious Relationships EliteSingles – Top Site for Professionals with No Time AdultFriendFinder – Most Popular for Casual Hookups Tinder – Famous Hookup App Bumble – Best Dating Sites for Women Ashley Madison : Top Site for Extra-Marital Affairs Christian Mingle : Best Christian Dating Site Seeking : Best for Consensual Sugar Dating It’s Just Lunch : Best Site for Professional Individuals HER : Best for the LGBTQIA & Women

With a list of the very best dating apps around, it does not hurt to try your chance at love.

#1. eHarmony– Best Dating Site for Serious Relationships

eHarmony is one of the most popular dating websites created, boasting nearly 15 million matches so far. The popular website and app, established in the year 2000, has helped people of all ages find true love.

According to official stats, someone ‘‘finds love’’ on eHarmony every 14 minutes. Talk about quick matchmaking.

eHarmony is determined to help people find the perfect relationship via its thorough compatibility test. Based on results, the dating app scouts and delivers the ideal love interests to you.

Since more serious love-seekers use eHarmony, it would be best to state your non-committal interests before communicating with other users.

With a premium subscription, matches can get to know each other better via the video date feature. Virtual dating has never been more convenient.

The well-experienced writers at eHarmony have lent their support and knowledge to all ardent users by posting daily articles. These blog posts tackle various aspects of dating and love, helping individuals score their long-term dating game.

Find your future spouse or long-term partner by simply creating an account on the official website or app. After completing the compatibility test, based on scientific research and the three DIMENSIONS model, the dating app provides you with compatible options to engage with at your pace.

Highlights

15 million users

Scores harmony based on personality compatibility and personal tastes

Nearly equal number of male and female users

High-quality singles

Offers dating advice and tips by relationship experts

Video date feature

Popular with all ages, especially the younger and middle-aged populations

Pros

Safe route for those seeking long-term relationships

Offers a free trial

Time-efficient, as the dating app automatically and instantly provides ideal matches daily

Boasts popularity and reliability in 200+ countries

Meticulous screening and test-taking reduces bots and fake profiles

Cons

Does not allow you to self-search

Registration process and test-taking are lengthy

#2. EliteSingles: Top Site for Professionals with No Time

If you are a working professional, desperate to find love amongst your clan, then EliteSingles is the dating app for you.

The goal is simple — help users pair with people who share their work styles, ethics, and lifestyle.

Since all users are professionals, this site remains popular among early millennials and baby boomers. The app uses a simple yet effective self-rating questionnaire to gauge personal interests and needs.

Most importantly, it includes the users’ education, work history, type of degrees earned, and current place of employment. Therefore, they tackle the emotional and vocational aspects, providing the best of both worlds.

Based on final responses, this online dating platform delivers the ideal matches to you. The detailed profiles on the dating app give a holistic impression of each user’s life, interests, work-life balance, and more.

The site is inclusive and accommodates all sorts of financial and educational users, as long as you have an active working job.

Highlights

Over two million monthly users

Provides you with seven ideal matches every day along with a compatibility estimation

Intelligent and self-rated matchmaking

Most users have a Bachelor’s Degree or higher, making them well-educated and ambitious

Perfect platform for older, professional, and elite individuals

Most users are empathetic and accepting of your work-life schedule

Pros

Offers a free trial

Weeds out unused accounts and inactive users, reducing the risk of fake profiles

Relatively shorter questionnaire as compared to other apps and websites

Cons

Expensive subscription fees

Does not allow you to self-search

No verification of salary and educational degrees

#3. AdultFriendFinder: Most Popular for Casual Hookups

If you convert Facebook into a meticulous dating website and app, you will end up with AdultFriendFinder. With a whopping user base of 80 million adults, this online hookup site lets you create a detailed profile featuring photos, likes, videos, blog posts, and more. Thus, exploring becomes far more holistic and comprehensive.

AdultFriendFinder is famous for finding easy and casual hookups. If you have a range of fetishes and kinks, this site allows you to search for people who suit you and your desires. Filled with kinky and open-minded individuals like you, most of the active accounts belong to older, more mature, individuals.

This certified NSFW website is easy to navigate with no hassle at all when it comes to user experience. AdultFriendFinder is literally the best dating site if you want to be on your way to your next booty call.

Highlights

Over 80 million active users worldwide

Popular for casual sex

Accommodates many kinks, fetishes, and age-groups

More male users than female

Many interactive features like chat rooms, webcams, events, and detailed profile information

Pros

Suggests a list of potential matches while providing you the option to self-search

Free registration

Ideal for kinky, casual, and open-minded sex

Cons

High risk of fake and inactive profiles

Typically has less attractive users

#4. Tinder: Famous Hookup App

Without a doubt, Tinder is the most popular website and dating app of our time. Rising to prominence since 2012, Tinder boasts a user base of nearly 57 million and is actively used by people of all ages as well as people from all over the world. You will find teens as well as baby boomers on this platform.

Tinder is the classic option to opt for when looking for casual dating and hookups. However, over time, more users have started using the dating app for serious dating and long-term relationships.

As long as you mention your dating preferences in the bio, you are bound to find compatible matches due to the vast number of profiles on the app.

Tinder has a seamless user interface that allows you to swipe right or left on a potential match. The registration process is easy. Tinder has included a face-to-face feature for steamier dates, enabling matches to video call within the app.

Some novel features on Tinder make it stand apart. The photo verification is a blue mark seen on profiles that Tinder has personally verified. Premium subscriptions allow you to view all of the users who have liked you.

With such immense popularity, you are sure to meet people while using the app.

Highlights

Over 57 million users worldwide

Possesses users of all ages but is especially popular amongst 25 to 40-year-olds

Easy and free registration

Functional, seamless, and clean interface

Face-to-face video call feature

Photo verification feature authenticates user profile

Pros

Extremely popular and reliable

Relatively cheaper subscription fees (as compared to other apps)

Great interface and functionality

An easy and free registration process

Cons

High risk of catfishing

Takes time to find perfectly compatible matches

Does not allow you to self-search

#5. Bumble: Best Dating Site for Women

Bumble is one of the most popular apps after Tinder. It is similar to Tinder in terms of functionality and features, but there is a catch — only women can initiate conversations.

Bumble aims to remove the gendered expectation of men always having to make the first move. In this app, it is the women who have the control of making the first move. If no conversation happens on that day, the chat disappears automatically.

Women have always faced the brunt of receiving rude and inappropriate texts from male users. Thus, Bumble offers a far safer and more independent platform for women to seek the connection they want.

When it comes to men, many of them are apprehensive about approaching a woman first. With the help of Bumble, your shyness need not be a barrier to finding love anymore.

Bumble is popular for seekers of genuine and serious love. But, if mentioned blatantly, you can score the luck of finding someone who wants a casual relationship too.

Highlights

Over 100 million users worldwide

Women are in charge of initiating conversations

Video chat verification

Good reliability and popularity

Seamless and clean interface

Pros

Advantageous for shy men or dominant women

A safer route to women’s dating, as they are in charge

Used for making friends, business associates, or finding hookups

Cons

Men cannot initiate contact with a woman first

If more than 24 hours pass without contact, communication closes

#6. Ashley Madison: Top Site for Extra-Marital Affairs

Ashley Madison has gained a notorious reputation for being the best hookup site for married couples. With an ‘‘affair guarantee’’, the site is primarily used by married or serious partners who wish to explore polygamy.

If you are looking for a discreet affair, Ashley Madison promises to deliver fast and reliable results through its 80 million users.

While the morals on the website may crinkle many noses, it has proven beneficial to sexually frustrated and bored partners who continue to stay in empty-shell marriages.

Highlights

80 million users

Enjoy a judgment-free and consensual environment

Higher female-to-male ratio

A highly active user base

Every user is married or in a serious, long-term relationship

Pros

Prioritizes anonymity and privacy, as profiles do not reveal personal information

Fast and guaranteed route for one-night stands and hookups

Everyone is married and is accepting of your status

Cons

Difficult to score serious relationships or dating

Male users have to pay to send more than 20 messages

#7. Christian Mingle: Best Christian Dating Site

Keep your faith in both romance and God secure with Christian Mingle. A dating site exclusively created for the Christian community, Christian Mingle has nearly 15 million users.

Like-minded singles can connect with fellow members of their religious congregation and feel an immediate sense of intimacy and connection.

Due to religious and cultural connotations, most Christians on the website are seeking long-term relationships. This website is a godsend if you live in an area with few Christians and are extremely shy.

Rather than using the Church as a breeding ground for love, this dating platform can help you connect with verified users.

Registration on Christian Mingle is easy and free. Upon filling in quick and straightforward prompts, your profile is ready, and you can connect with seven suggested profiles. Unfortunately, the free membership only permits browsing. If one wants to strike a conversation, they need to pay the required subscription fee.

Profiles with the visible orange plus sign signify they are premium users and have the messaging feature. The winking and heart signs are similar to the poke feature on Facebook. They are used to signify interest and initiation.

Highlights

One of the most reliable and popular dating websites for Christians

Free registration with the cost of a premium membership standing at $49.99 per month

Exclusively for Christian singles

Recommended for long-term dating and marriage

An equal number of male and female users falling within their 20s to 40s

The dating app verifies each account within 24 to 48 hours, guaranteeing user legitimacy

Pros

Secure and wholesome way to share one’s love for God with a romantic partner

App provides ideal and compatible matches every day

Users have the option of filtering searches based on ethnicity, religious devoutness, and more

Meticulous verification process determines the legitimacy and activeness of most users

Cons

Freely registered members cannot send or receive messages

Expensive subscription fees

#8. Seeking: Best for Consensual Sugar Dating

Do you have wild fantasies of becoming a sugar daddy or mommy? Are you a sugar baby in need of temporary love and cash? Then Seeking is the most reliable app to make your kinkiest fantasies come to life.

Created in 2006, Seeking is a platform where sugar daddies or sugar mommas can connect with and spend lavishly on attractive babies who offer companionship and sexual favors in exchange.

With meticulous background checks and an easy registration process, the app spends no time on frivolous talk. Users are encouraged to strike conversations with individuals of their liking and set up arrangements immediately.

The arrangement includes the expectations from the relationships, needs, and set money.

Open your door to scores of attractive women and financially wealthy men. This trusty website is a heavenly gateway to one of the best symbiotic relationships on the web.

Highlights

Highly active users in 140+ countries

Background user verification

Seamless messaging features

Free for women to join while (the usually wealthy) men pay high subscription fees

Financially rich and secure men

Beautiful and young women for men to choose from

Cons

Men on a tighter budget have difficulties paying the subscription fee and have less scope of winning over a woman

High risk of inaccurate wealth status

#9. It’s Just Lunch: Best Site for Professional Individuals

It’s Just Lunch is the millennial solution to scoring old-school dates while accounting for the scarcity of time in the user’s life. Many of us love connecting with romantic prospects over cheesy lunch dates but cannot spare the energy and time to make it happen.

In such scenarios, It’s Just Lunch helps out busy and young professionals by doing all of the hard work.

The entire process is extensive. It starts with a scheduled phone call where the site providers attempt to understand the user’s romantic needs, educational background, current vocational duties, and past relationships.

With the power of AI and human intuition, a slew of potential matches is curated and delivered to the user based on their provided data. The site then schedules a face-to-face date with the ideal selected match. The matchmakers organize everything, including the date setting, time, and the after-drinks party.

After the date, the user provides feedback. Based on the suggestions and critique, future dates and matches are set up.

If you are looking for an attentive and thorough date concierge, It’s Just Lunch is the place for you.

Highlights

Established and running since 1991 with nearly 45,000 users

Extensive and attentive matchmaking process

High guarantee of meeting a compatible mate

After the initial conversation with the matchmaker, the remaining process is smooth and time-efficient

An ideal app for busy professionals who want to meet serious partners but do not have the time

Pros

High compatibility matches delivered to the user by the app

Flexible dates and matches

Continuous feedback guarantees a safe, reliable, and compatible dating experience

Highly successful for those seeking long-term relationships

Cons

Only available in five countries

Extremely expensive

Lengthy registration process

#10. HER: Best for the LGBTQIA & Women

HER is one of the most trusted and well-loved dating sites for the LGBTQIA+ community. The platform has also been featured in various top magazines and YouTube channels and boasts an active user base of 7 million women.

HER is created for, and by, queer people. It is a safe and popular space to find hookups and serious relationships. The app does its bit to educate the community over all of the happenings in the queer world by posting regular news and stories.

The user base is active, as they are intensively encouraged to meet in group chats, go on friendly dates, and find a sense of community. The app notifies its users of nearby and upcoming queer-friendly events and competitions, both offline and virtual.

All of the optimal features in the app are free. The paid subscription is a bonus allowing users to skip ads, find out who has liked their profile, and enjoy other filters.

Highlights

Over 7 million LGBTQIA+ users

Safe and inclusive community where you can find dates, hookups, and friends

Designed for lesbian, bi, non-binary, gender non-conforming, and trans folks

Easy registration process

No cis men users

Pros

A great option to explore for those seeking female hookups

Queer-friendly, supportive and inclusive

Core features are free

An interactive platform for sharing LGBTQIA+ news, events, and making friends

Cons

Functionality issues

Methods to Stay Safe on These Dating Applications:

Dating is all fun and games until something goes wrong. While it is nice to meet somebody new, it is just as necessary to stay safe. The people you are meeting on these online dating sites are virtual strangers, so taking the necessary precautions is essential. Here are just some ways to stay safe and still have fun.

Comfort First

While true love happens in a split second in movies, the same does not hold true for real life. In real life, waiting to get comfortable with a person is more important than any fairytale romance.

Since the people you are meeting on these apps are virtual strangers, it is essential to talk to them until you have amassed a significant amount of information on them. If you are comfortable with everything you have found out so far, then you can move on to meeting them in the flesh.

Stalking Comes in Handy

While there is a massive stigma around social media stalking someone, there is no shame in it. It can be a way to make sure you are safe. Going through someone’s various social media profiles can keep you from being catfished and spotting any red flags.

Spotted in Public

So, you have met someone and stalked their social media profiles. You have been talking to them for some time, and you feel comfortable enough to meet them. You should never meet them in a private space, even if it is your apartment.

If you are planning on meeting someone, do so in a very public space. Restaurants, movie theaters, bars, coffee shops, arcades — the list is never-ending. Make sure there are always people milling around you. And as Tinder recommends, stay in the public space for the entire date.

Location On

If you are going to meet a stranger off a dating site, it is best to let someone know. Give them details such as time, place, and the name of the person you are going with. It is safer to share your location with someone you trust.

Transportation Troubles

While it is a nice gesture to be picked up for a date, it is not advisable when it has been set up online. Regardless of how much Facebook stalking you have done, you do not know this person. Having yourself transported to the date, with your date, takes away your chance to leave if you are uncomfortable. Also make it a point to never reveal your address to someone you have met on a dating site unless you have begun to trust them in the offline world as well.

Privacy Matters

Leading into the next point, do not give out personal information on a date, whether it is your address, financial information, or anything a scammer might use against you. Dating scams are a genuine threat, and not falling prey to them involves revealing very little personal information about yourself.

Providing very little information is also a way to prevent any untoward accidents. Keep all of the delicate information to yourself, as it is not for a first date.

Backing Up

Here is something nobody will ever tell you — it is okay to back out when you are uncomfortable. Whether it is in the middle of a date or the beginning, it is fine to get up and leave. Stay sober, alert, and do not be bound by the need to be polite. Your safety always comes first.

FAQs About Online Dating Sites & Apps

Q1: What does “hooking up” really mean?

It can mean many things; however, hooking up refers to a casual fling in this generation. It is often sex without the commitment of a relationship. They are not limited to one-night stands but can refer to casual sex partners as well. Hooking up is defined by its lack of commitment.

If you are on a dating site like Bumble, you can expect many users who are not interested in commitment and are only looking to hook up. Understanding the term is essential to not agree to anything you are not comfortable with.

Q2: Is it safe to use online dating sites?

The answer is not as simple as you would like. Research postulates mixed views on the same, as, for the most part, online dating apps are safe. You meet someone online, you talk to them for a while, and if you want them, you can meet them. It is straightforward, no-nonsense, and almost clinical in its approach.

However, there are genuine dangers to online dating. For one, these are virtual strangers you are talking to and meeting. Stranger danger is still a thing when you are an adult. When you sign up for an online dating site, you agree to the risks that come with the process.

While there are some risks, they can always be lessened by:

Meeting in public for the first few dates

Giving family and friends your location

Taking protection such as mace, extra money, and a phone

Taking your transportation

Insisting on protection when engaging in sexual acts

Q3: What is the best dating site for women?

Women have to deal with a lot more issues when online dating as compared to men. The various situations which can turn potentially deadly for a woman require them to take more precautions than most.

While most dating sites take these needs into account, there is nothing better than eHarmony regarding safety.

Since the women get to control who they talk to, make the first move, easily unmatch, and avoid being bombarded with inappropriate images and messages, it is a lot safer. It is a way to protect identities and give more control to the woman.

Q4: Which dating website has the highest success rate?

If your version of success is a relationship, then eHarmony has the highest success rate. Many couples on the site have successfully found love, as many on the platform are looking for long-lasting relationships. They are responsible for almost 4% of marriages in the United States.

Their success can also be attributed to their extensive compatibility questionnaire and vast dating pool of singles. People on platforms like eHarmony are looking for long-term relationships and to meet like-minded individuals.

Q5: Is it possible to find a serious partner online?

For the most part, platforms like Bumble are used to find hookups and casual sex. However, if you are looking for something more long-term, it is possible.

There are a multitude of successful dating stories that start with a dating app. However, it is best to filter out your options by opting for a site that caters to such needs or keeping it on your profile.

Q6: How can you make sure a first date goes well?

The first step to making sure a date goes well is to understand what you want from the date. If you are looking for something casual, then make sure your date is on the same page as you. Understand what they are looking for from their time on the site.

Whether it is a casual hookup or a long-term relationship, it is essential to be authentic, open, friendly, and charming.

Whatever your end goal is, you can only help it by being a great person to meet. Do not be too hasty or forward unless you are sure your date is on the same page.

Q7: What are some red flags to look out for when online dating?

There are scammers, fake profiles, and more threats in the online dating world. The faster you spot the red flags, the easier it gets to avoid them. They can include the following:

They fall in love immediately.

They refuse to meet you in person.

You are constantly being asked for personal information.

There is always a request for money.

They are asking you to act very quickly.

Your communication with them is secret.

Q8: What dating sites do not require credit cards?

Most dating sites are free to use. They usually will have plans that you can upgrade to. However, for the most part, dating sites like Bumble are free to use.

All you need to do is download the app, set up your profile, and get swiping.

Conclusion: Which Dating App Should You Go For?

Online dating is all the rage today, courtesy of its ease of use, convenience, and diversity of people. You meet new and exciting people all the time, and the best dating sites can especially do wonders for you if you are a busy individual with no time.

While everyone is looking for love, it can be hard to put yourself out there the old-fashioned way. Despite the allure of a meet-cute, sometimes it is necessary to take matters into your own hands.

With the best dating sites on the internet only a few searches away, nothing and no one can stop you from getting your happily-ever-after. Our recommendation would be to either go for eHarmony or Bumble if you are looking for something a little long-term. If you are looking for a casual relationship or a hookup, we would suggest you check out Ashley Madison or Seeking. Nonetheless, keep our tips on online dating in mind when on the go to stay safe and have a favorable experience.

Now, borrowing the term from Phoebe Buffay, we would like to say, go on, your lobster awaits!