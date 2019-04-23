Britney Spears has been going through a tough time as of late, but she just received some big news: Her Broadway-bound musical, Once Upon a One More Time, is heading to the big screen.

Deadline reported on Tuesday, April 23, that Sony Pictures won an auction for screen rights to the movie adaptation of the upcoming stage production. Spears, 37, will produce the film with her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, under John Davis’ company Davis Entertainment. The website likened the musical-turned-movie to the ABBA jukebox hit Mamma Mia!

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May 2018 that Spears made a quick trip to New York City to attend the first reading of a musical scored with her greatest hits. “Britney and her team gave their blessing last year,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the Grammy winner “responded really well” to the preview.

Veteran Broadway producer James L. Nederlander officially announced Once Upon a One More Time in a March 12 press release. The music-filled comedy features Snow White, Cinderella and other princesses gathering for their book club when a fairy godmother drops in to bring them a book of new tales, titled The Feminine Mystique. The songs in the show include “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Toxic” and “Circus.”

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” the Princess of Pop said in a statement at the time. “This is a dream come true for me!”

Previews for Once Upon a One More Time begin on October 29 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre before heading to Broadway in NYC.

The news of Spears’ movie deal comes nearly one month after she checked into a wellness facility to seek mental health treatment. She was spotted for the first time in months on Sunday, April 21, while celebrating Easter with her boyfriend of two years, Sam Asghari, at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills.

The casts for the musical and movie versions of Once Upon a One More Time have yet to be announced.

